The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs still have tough decisions to make after latest round of spring training camp cuts

Notes: Manger Craig Counsell provided injury updates on Jameson Taillon and Patrick Wisdom.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs still have tough decisions to make after latest round of spring training camp cuts
Cubs infielder David Bote hits a home run to left field during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. 03-13-2024.

Cubs infielder David Bote hits a home run to left field during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. 03-13-2024. He was among the players removed from the Cubs’ spring training roster Thursday.

John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

MESA, ARIZ. – The Cubs made another round of major-league spring training camp cuts and finalized their Opening Day rotation on Thursday, but they still have difficult decisions to make a week before their first game of the regular season.

The Cubs optioned Daniel Palencia to Triple-A Iowa and assigned four non-roster invitees to minor-league camp — right-handed pitcher Colten Brewer, left-handed pitchers Richard Lovelady and Thomas Pannone and infielder David Bote. The moves reduced the Cubs spring training roster to 37 players.

The team also notified non-roster invitee catchers Jorge Alfaro and Joe Hudson that they won’t be making the Opening Day roster, but they will remain in camp for now.

“We've put in five weeks of work, we're getting close to a time where we get to go play games that start to determine the championship season,” Counsell said. “And you're excited and optimistic.”

With Jordan Wicks and Javier Assad claiming the last rotation spots out of camp, the biggest questions the Cubs still need to answer before Opening Day are, how many NRI players will they add to the roster, and how will they fill out the bullpen.

First basemen Dominic Smith and Garrett Cooper, outfielder David Peralta, and reliever Carl Edwards Jr. all have the ability to opt-out of their NRI deals if they don’t make the team.

Lovelady and Alfaro have assignment clauses in their contracts, so the Cubs aren’t guaranteed to keep them in the organization if a 40-man roster opportunity arises with another team.

The Cubs are set to open one 40-man roster spot by putting pitcher Caleb Kilian (strained right shoulder) on the 60-day IL.

“We’re at a place now with our roster where we are making hard decisions if we add additional guys,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said.

The Cubs could choose to open another spot via trade or waivers, but it’s unlikely that they would clear a third spot. That decision will affect both the Cubs’ bench and bullpen options.

The Cubs also have to decide whether to carry another lefty in the bullpen, in addition to veteran Drew Smyly. Rookie Luke Little and non-roster invitee Edwin Escobar are the only other left-handed relievers remaining in camp.

As Hoyer has worked with Counsell through the process of whittling down the roster, he described the Cubs' new manager as: “a very direct communicator with players and the staff, and knows what he wants, and he knows how he sees things, and he's able to communicate it in a very succinct way, which I think players can appreciate.”

Injury update

Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon (low back tightness) went through his 10-pitch bullpen Wednesday without issue, Counsell said Thursday. He’s scheduled to throw multiple bullpens before graduating to facing hitters.

Corner infielder Patrick Wisdom (back stiffness) remains day-to-day.

“We’re concerned for Opening Day, for sure,” Counsell said. “But right now, he's reported doing better today, he's walking on the treadmill. So, we haven't shut him down. He's still doing activity.”

Imanaga to face Cardinals

After making a start in a minor-league game Thursday, lefty Shota Imanaga is scheduled to pitch in one of the team’s exhibition games against the Cardinals next week.

Cubs 5, Rockies 2

Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly was originally scheduled to start Thursday, but with him beginning the season as a reliever, it became a bullpen day. Yency Almonte served as the opener, throwing a hitless first inning. Smyly came in after him for two innings, surrendering three hits and two runs. Both runs scored on a homer from Charlie Blackmon in the third inning.

  • Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki hasn’t been in the lineup since Tuesday, but manager Craig Counsell said he’s healthy. “He’s better than OK,” Counsell quipped. Suzuki has a 1.480 OPS this spring. “I’ve seen enough of him this spring,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer joked. “Good. Head to Texas.”
  • Cubs minor-leaguer Cole Roederer hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to give the Cubs a comfortable lead.
  • On deck: Giants at Cubs, 3:05 p.m. Friday, Mesa, Marquee, Keaton Winn vs. Justin Steele.
    Cubs at Giants, 3:05 p.m. Friday, Scottsdale, Javier Assad vs. Logan Webb.
Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Jordan Wicks, Javier Assad claim last spots in Cubs Opening Day rotation
Shota Imanaga impressing Cubs with quick adjustments, execution: ‘That’ll work’
Why Shota Imanaga and Jordan Wicks pitched in minor-league games Wednesday
Rooftop signs on buildings around Wrigley pitched in proposed ordinance
Cubs’ Opening Day roster projection: Who will be included when spring training wraps in a week?
Cubs scratch Patrick Wisdom from lineup with back stiffness, putting Opening Day in question
The Latest
An artist's rendering depicts the new Tavern on Rush in the Gold Coast.
Food and Restaurants
Tavern on Rush to reopen at new location — across the street from its old Gold Coast spot
The iconic Chicago steakhouse had a devoted clientele that included celebrities and politicians.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) holds up examples of edible hemp products for sale at stores in Chicago.
News
Ald. Brian Hopkins renews call to regulate hemp products
An ordinance introduced in the City Council would ban the sale of alternative cannabinoids, the compound found in cannabis and hemp, outside of licensed weed dispensaries and impose tighter zoning restrictions on unregulated sellers.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Cubs lefty Jordan Wicks was the starting pitcher during a Spring opening game versus the White Sox at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ. 02-23-2024.
Cubs
Jordan Wicks, Javier Assad claim last spots in Cubs Opening Day rotation
Veteran lefty Drew Smyly is set to begin the season in a relief role, and Hayden Wesneski is competing for a bullpen spot.
By Maddie Lee
 
Someone to Watch in ’24
Chicago art curator Stephanie Cristello finds there’s much to savor in unique displays
“In order to make it look like it fits, you have to do something that’s a little more daring than what you would do in a space that just has white walls and florescent lights,” Cristello says of exhibits.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Screen Shot 2024-03-21 at 4.47.36 PM.png
Education
Buses again aren’t guaranteed for CPS general education students next year, officials say
A bus driver shortage that has plagued school districts nationwide since the COVID-19 pandemic has persisted and forced officials to prioritize special education and homeless students as required by law.
By Nader Issa
 