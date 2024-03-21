Cubs still have tough decisions to make after latest round of spring training camp cuts

MESA, ARIZ. – The Cubs made another round of major-league spring training camp cuts and finalized their Opening Day rotation on Thursday, but they still have difficult decisions to make a week before their first game of the regular season.

The Cubs optioned Daniel Palencia to Triple-A Iowa and assigned four non-roster invitees to minor-league camp — right-handed pitcher Colten Brewer, left-handed pitchers Richard Lovelady and Thomas Pannone and infielder David Bote. The moves reduced the Cubs spring training roster to 37 players.

The team also notified non-roster invitee catchers Jorge Alfaro and Joe Hudson that they won’t be making the Opening Day roster, but they will remain in camp for now.

“We've put in five weeks of work, we're getting close to a time where we get to go play games that start to determine the championship season,” Counsell said. “And you're excited and optimistic.”

With Jordan Wicks and Javier Assad claiming the last rotation spots out of camp, the biggest questions the Cubs still need to answer before Opening Day are, how many NRI players will they add to the roster, and how will they fill out the bullpen.

First basemen Dominic Smith and Garrett Cooper, outfielder David Peralta, and reliever Carl Edwards Jr. all have the ability to opt-out of their NRI deals if they don’t make the team.

Lovelady and Alfaro have assignment clauses in their contracts, so the Cubs aren’t guaranteed to keep them in the organization if a 40-man roster opportunity arises with another team.

The Cubs are set to open one 40-man roster spot by putting pitcher Caleb Kilian (strained right shoulder) on the 60-day IL.

“We’re at a place now with our roster where we are making hard decisions if we add additional guys,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said.

The Cubs could choose to open another spot via trade or waivers, but it’s unlikely that they would clear a third spot. That decision will affect both the Cubs’ bench and bullpen options.

The Cubs also have to decide whether to carry another lefty in the bullpen, in addition to veteran Drew Smyly. Rookie Luke Little and non-roster invitee Edwin Escobar are the only other left-handed relievers remaining in camp.

As Hoyer has worked with Counsell through the process of whittling down the roster, he described the Cubs' new manager as: “a very direct communicator with players and the staff, and knows what he wants, and he knows how he sees things, and he's able to communicate it in a very succinct way, which I think players can appreciate.”

Injury update

Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon (low back tightness) went through his 10-pitch bullpen Wednesday without issue, Counsell said Thursday. He’s scheduled to throw multiple bullpens before graduating to facing hitters.

Corner infielder Patrick Wisdom (back stiffness) remains day-to-day.

“We’re concerned for Opening Day, for sure,” Counsell said. “But right now, he's reported doing better today, he's walking on the treadmill. So, we haven't shut him down. He's still doing activity.”

Imanaga to face Cardinals

After making a start in a minor-league game Thursday, lefty Shota Imanaga is scheduled to pitch in one of the team’s exhibition games against the Cardinals next week.

Cubs 5, Rockies 2

Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly was originally scheduled to start Thursday, but with him beginning the season as a reliever, it became a bullpen day. Yency Almonte served as the opener, throwing a hitless first inning. Smyly came in after him for two innings, surrendering three hits and two runs. Both runs scored on a homer from Charlie Blackmon in the third inning.

