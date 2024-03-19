The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs scratch Patrick Wisdom from lineup with back stiffness, Opening Day in question

Wisdom was scheduled to return from the ailment on Tuesday against the Diamondbacks

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs scratch Patrick Wisdom from lineup with back stiffness, Opening Day in question
Patrick Wisdom jogs back to the dugout at the end of an inning during a Spring Training game at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, AZ. 02-24-2024.

Patrick Wisdom jogs back to the dugout at the end of an inning during a Spring Training game at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, AZ. 02-24-2024.

John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

MESA, Ariz. – As Cubs corner infielder Patrick Wisdom started ramping up activity on Tuesday, his back started to stiffen up again, according to manager Craig Counsell. The team scratched him from the lineup.

Wisdom is scheduled to see the doctor Tuesday, and the Cubs will build out his plan from there.

“We're nine days from Opening Day, and this means probably we’re into later in the week before he plays because we scratched today,” Counsell said. “So there's some concern.”

Wisdom has already been sidelined for almost a week due to stiffness in his back. He also missed about a week and a half earlier this spring for tightness in his right quadriceps.

If Wisdom has to begin the season on the injured list, the move could have ripple effects as the Cubs solidify their Opening Day roster over the next week.

Earlier this month, the Cubs had a lot of corner infield options and right-handed depth in the bench battle.

Now, Wisdom’s readiness for Opening Day is in question. And third baseman Nick Madrigal is sidelined with a strained right hamstring. Madrigal is targeting the end of the weekend or early next week to return to game action, Counsell said, but that will likely be in a minor-league game.

“He's just got a chance to be ready [for Opening Day,]” Counsell said, “But it could be pushing it.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg’s Cubs teammates cheering him on in cancer battle
How Cubs’ Mike Tauchman is tinkering with his approach in spring training and beyond
Cubs rotation battle: Right-hander Javier Assad a ‘true pitcher’
Polling Place: On NCAA brackets, the Cubs, the White Sox and Caleb Williams
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki thriving in first full spring training
Could the Cubs really begin the season with four left-handed pitchers in the rotation?
The Latest
News
An unspeakable tragedy, and then a community baby shower
Little Village nonprofit holds baby showers to help mothers in need like Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who was killed in 2019.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Conference leaders continue to make progress on a plan to expand the college football playoff from four to 12 teams.
College Sports
ESPN, College Football Playoff agree to $7.8 billion deal
The deal will give the network exclusive rights to the expanded postseason through the 2031 season, with the national championship game moving to ABC starting in 2026.
By Associated Press
 
Cam Spencer, a transfer from Rutgers, is leading No. 1-ranked UConn in scoring.
College Sports
March Madness: an NCAA Tournament first-weekend preview
What’s the biggest issue facing each No. 1 seed? Which coaches are in need of a run? And how about those bracket trends?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen C Momo
Dishin’ on the Dish
Dishin’ on the Dish: C Momo at Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen
Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen in Lincoln Square proudly serves lesser known dishes from Tibet and Nepal, including the popular (and spicy) C Momo: fried dumplings slathered in a savory sauce packed with chiles.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 
Lions Chargers Football
Bears
Justin Fields trade: Keenan Allen, DJ Moore give Bears’ next QB a fighting chance
If the Bears draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams as expected, they have arguably the best pair of wide receivers any quarterback taken No. 1 overall has ever had in Allen and Moore, who have a combined 10 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
By Mark Potash
 