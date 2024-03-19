Cubs scratch Patrick Wisdom from lineup with back stiffness, Opening Day in question

MESA, Ariz. – As Cubs corner infielder Patrick Wisdom started ramping up activity on Tuesday, his back started to stiffen up again, according to manager Craig Counsell. The team scratched him from the lineup.

Wisdom is scheduled to see the doctor Tuesday, and the Cubs will build out his plan from there.

“We're nine days from Opening Day, and this means probably we’re into later in the week before he plays because we scratched today,” Counsell said. “So there's some concern.”

Wisdom has already been sidelined for almost a week due to stiffness in his back. He also missed about a week and a half earlier this spring for tightness in his right quadriceps.

If Wisdom has to begin the season on the injured list, the move could have ripple effects as the Cubs solidify their Opening Day roster over the next week.

Earlier this month, the Cubs had a lot of corner infield options and right-handed depth in the bench battle.

Now, Wisdom’s readiness for Opening Day is in question. And third baseman Nick Madrigal is sidelined with a strained right hamstring. Madrigal is targeting the end of the weekend or early next week to return to game action, Counsell said, but that will likely be in a minor-league game.

“He's just got a chance to be ready [for Opening Day,]” Counsell said, “But it could be pushing it.”

