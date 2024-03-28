The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Cubs Sports Columnists

Sentimental? Not the Cubs’ Craig Counsell. The man has a team — with a Game 1 problem — to manage

Counsell is measured and stoic, more so than Joe Maddon or David Ross. After Justin Steele’s Opening Day injury, Counsell will put his head down, pace and figure it out.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Sentimental? Not the Cubs’ Craig Counsell. The man has a team — with a Game 1 problem — to manage
Cubs Rangers Baseball

Cubs manager Craig Counsell sits in the dugout before the season opener against the Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Gareth Patterson/AP Photos

ARLINGTON, Texas — Before his very first regular-season game as manager of the Chicago Cubs, Craig Counsell straightened his new uniform and stood in front of a mirror. His heart skipped a beat. A lump caught in his throat. A tear came to his eye and …

Oh, forget it.

Look, some writerly narratives are meant to die a quick and painful death.

“Yeah, that’s not me,” Counsell said in the visitor’s dugout at Globe Life Field. “I hate to say it, but that’s just not me. That’s just not how I’m wired. I love the game. I love trying to put it together. I love trying to help a group of guys win. This is our group of guys, man, and I’m fired up to go into a season — a journey — with them. But sentimental feelings? I’m not good at them.”

What is he good at? Let’s remember how Cubs president Jed Hoyer put it after inking Counsell to a five-year, $40 million contract, blowing a hole in baseball’s managerial-compensation ceiling:

“Pretty much the whole job.”

OK, that works.

Joe Maddon was such a gifted storyteller, he made you think and made you feel things. David Ross could be so warm and fuzzy — and real — his emotions never seemed to live far from the surface. Counsell is, it seems, a different kind of cat than either former manager. A bit more measured. A bit more stoic. That’s cool; now we know.

Here’s something else that sets Counsell apart from his predecessors: How this season — this five-year experiment — goes is very much on him. At least in terms of public perception, it will be.

Maddon was a rock-star manager, especially when he first arrived on the North Side, but he was just one part of a wonderful, winning package Theo Epstein was delivering to long-suffering Cubs fans. Ross was a first-timer, hired with the expectation that he would implement the directives and wishes of his bosses. But Counsell has swapped shades of blue to usher the Cubs into a new era. With all due respect to pitcher Kyle Hendricks, the last remaining member of the club’s first World Series-winning team in 108 years, 2016 might as well be eons ago.

Counsell inherited a comparatively tiny drought, but Cubs fans will expect it to end on his watch just the same. There’s pressure that comes with his reputation, his contract and an enormous, emotionally invested fan base, and it isn’t going anywhere.

The Cubs aren’t supposed to be among the top World Series contenders quite yet, though. They aren’t even a consensus favorite in their division. One of those doesn’t seem to exist.

“I will tell you I don’t really care what the consensus is or what prognosticators say,” Counsell said. “We’re going to try to win the Central. We’re going to try to get to October is what we’re going to try to do … [and] winning the Central is the best way to do it.”

Besides, said the veteran of many a battle for the top of the National League Central, “I don’t think anybody’s been right for years.”

Right off the bat, Counsell’s Cubs were dealt a potentially damaging blow when starting pitcher Justin Steele went down in agony, holding the area of his left hamstring, after fielding a bunt in the fifth inning. Counsell — who talked before the game about how healthy the team was — paced grimly in the dugout, head down, as he often does when he’s thinking, processing. Perhaps this Steele episode will give us a better sense early on of what the new skipper is made of.

“He gets it,” shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “He’s really great. I think he’s going to be so good at piecing it all together for us.”

It’s why Hoyer kneecapped Ross to go get Counsell, after all. That and, perhaps, the chance for Hoyer to escape Epstein’s long shadow once and for all.

Has Counsell had even a whisper of a second thought about leaving his hometown of Milwaukee after all those terrific years?

He shook his head side to side at that one.

“[This] has been fun, been challenging, been uncomfortable in the way you want something to be,” he said. “I think it brings out the best in yourself when you have to be on point and you know there’s a new group that hasn’t heard what you’ve had to say, hadn’t heard the way you want something done. So you’ve got to be better, and I like that feeling. I think it’s a good feeling, and it’s a big part of why I’m here.”

A wisenheimer reminded him an hour before the game that it wasn’t too late — there was still time to say to hell with the new job and go get a beer and watch the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s a good time to have some fun, start the journey and start the roller-coaster ride,” he said.

The man is ready.

“I’m in a good place,” he said. “I’m in a good place.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs Opening Day starter Justin Steele exits game against Rangers with hamstring tightness
Rangers Word Series banner ceremony on Opening Day gives Cubs something to aim for
Bob Uecker, 90, will call Brewers’ home opener, but schedule for rest of the season is unclear
Craig Counsell hasn’t managed a regular-season game yet, but he already feels like a Cub
The 2024 Cubs just need a few things to go right … and then a few more
ESPN will examine Cubs’ switch from David Ross to Craig Counsell on opening-night broadcast
The Latest
Michael Bowman, a Baltimore-based artist who traveled to Chicago to kick off the Cicada Parade-a project, unveils a plaster cicada from its mold.
Entertainment and Culture
Avondale’s Insect Asylum celebrates historic cicada season with public art project: ‘For us, it’s spiritual’
To celebrate the historic coinciding of the emerging of two broods, artists can adopt a cicada for free in exchange for decorating it and displaying it publicly. Others can purchase the cicadas for $75.
By Mary Norkol
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Alicia Tate-Nadeau are seen in an image that combines two photos of them speaking at podiums.
Politics
Pritzker reappoints IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau, but senators want more reform after payroll scandal
Senators tasked with clearing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s appointments are raising concerns over his renomination of Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau after the Sun-Times last year reported an executive assistant accounted for more than $240,000 in billings.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
SOXFANS-040423-08.JPG
White Sox
White Sox Opening Day 2024: A new season kicks off on the South Side
White Sox fans from all over will flock to Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday for the team’s home opener against the Tigers.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Garrett Crochet pitches six innings of one-run ball, but White Sox lose opener 1-0 to Tigers
Crochet struck out eight, walked no one in first career start.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Fans they tailgate before the Chicago White Sox home opener game against the Detroit Lions at Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side, Thursday, March 28, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
White Sox
White Sox fans keep Opening Day traditions alive: ‘Something that’ll last me a lifetime’
Fans, some in costume, tailgate in the parking lots of Guaranteed Rate Field hours before the White Sox and Detroit Tigers kick off the 2024 seasons Thursday afternoon. Some weigh in on the proposed South Loop stadium.
By Mohammad Samra
 