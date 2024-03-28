The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Rangers Word Series banner ceremony on Opening Day gives Cubs something to aim for

The Cubs opened the season against the reigning World Series champions in Texas.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Rangers Word Series banner ceremony on Opening Day gives Cubs something to aim for
Chicago Cubs v Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: The Texas Rangers unveil their 2023 World Series Champions banner prior to the Opening Day game against the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field on March 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776098042

Stacy Revere/Getty

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cubs looked on from the visitors dugout at Globe Life Field as the Rangers unfurled their 2023 World Series banner in the right field rafters Thursday.

Fireworks boomed, fans roared, ‘We are the Champions’ blared. The World Series trophy sat on a podium behind home plate.

“Seeing it on the other side, that’s where we want to get to,” veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks said late in spring training. “So having that example in front of you, that extra motivation, to be able to start there [in Texas] and get the ceremony and play against them, just that whole bit will be great for our experience and kick start the season for us and show us where we’ll be headed for the year.”

Opening Day always carries some level of pomp and circumstance. But the reigning World Series Champions have a little more included in their festivities. Before the banner dropped, manager Bruce Bochy took the mic, rousing Texas fans into a deafening frenzy.

The Rangers plan to hold their ring ceremony on Saturday.

“You're very respectful of that,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “That's how I always treat that. It's really hard to do, and we're all trying to do it. Anytime you see it, you're kind of happy for those people. You're a little jealous, honestly, but it's so hard to do that you respect what they're getting to do.”

The Cubs had six players make the Opening Day roster for the first time: catcher Miguel Amaya, first baseman Michael Busch, third baseman/designated hitter Christopher Morel, and pitchers Shota Imanaga, Jordan Wicks and Luke Little.

“It's a big deal to be on the Opening Day roster,” left fielder Ian Happ said. “It's a big deal being a big league camp for spring training, and to make it through that to be on the Opening Day roster, to be here for a full season ... it's pretty special. And so just to share that with those guys and let them know how proud the whole group is of them, and they're gonna be a big part of this.”

Happ leads off

Happ led off on Thursday, reclaiming a role he last regularly held early in 2021.

“It's putting yourself in the best position to be on base for those guys behind you – in our lineup specifically, giving Seiya [Suzuki] and Belly [Cody Bellinger] and opportunity to drive runs in,” Happ said before the game. “That's my job. And you take the first at-bat, and then it becomes a normal game.”

Happ, a switch hitter, will likely begin the season leading off against right-handed pitchers. Against lefties, Nico Hoerner is a leading candidate at the top of the order. But Happ, who only played in nine spring training games because of a strained left hamstring, could eventually claim the spot full time, depending on his performance from the right side of the plate.

Madrigal at third

Morel spent all spring working out at third base, trying to get more comfortable at the position. But on Thursday, he served as the DH, and Nick Madrigal started at third .

“Chris is going to play a ton of third base,” Counsell said. “There will be times with certain pitcher matchups, like a lot of right handed hitters in the lineup, just the nature of … where the ball is going to be hit [against Cubs starter Justin Steele], that we might choose to prioritize defense — and with pitcher splits and things like that. So this is a day that fits for that.”

Roster moves

The Cubs made three injured list moves official on Thursday, as they finalized their Opening Day roster. As expected, they put right-hander Caleb Kilian (strained right shoulder) on the 60-day IL, right-hander Jameson Taillon (strained back) on the 15-day IL and corner infielder Patrick Wisdom (strained back) on the 10-day IL. They also added veteran first baseman Garrett Cooper to the roster.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Bob Uecker, 90, will call Brewers’ home opener, but schedule for rest of the season is unclear
Craig Counsell hasn’t managed a regular-season game yet, but he already feels like a Cub
The 2024 Cubs just need a few things to go right … and then a few more
ESPN will examine Cubs’ switch from David Ross to Craig Counsell on opening-night broadcast
Cubs’ David Peralta wasn’t fully healthy for Opening Day, but he’s competing for a spot on the team in April
2024 season preview: Cubs talk up clubhouse connection while eyeing playoffs
The Latest
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Garrett Crochet pitches six innings of one-run ball, but White Sox lose opener 1-0 to Tigers
Crochet struck out eight, walked no one in first career start.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Fans they tailgate before the Chicago White Sox home opener game against the Detroit Lions at Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side, Thursday, March 28, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
White Sox
White Sox fans keep Opening Day traditions alive: ‘Something that’ll last me a lifetime’
Fans, some in costume, tailgate in the parking lots of Guaranteed Rate Field hours before the White Sox and Detroit Tigers kick off the 2024 seasons Thursday afternoon. Some weigh in on the proposed South Loop stadium.
By Mohammad Samra
 
SHELTEREVICT-031524-05.jpg
Immigration
Migrant eviction statistics need to be more ‘transparent,’ some Chicago City Council members say
Two weeks after the migrant eviction policy went into effect in Chicago, members of the Council’s Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights said not enough information on migrants exiting the shelter system has been provided.
By Mariah Rush
 
Bana, a western lowland gorilla (pictured in 2022) at Lincoln Park Zoo was euthanized earlier this month following diagnoses of congestive cardiac failure and pneumonia that did not respond to treatment.
Chicago
Lincoln Park Zoo gorilla, Bana, dies at 29
Zoo officials were tipped off something was wrong after Bana stopped eating as much as she regularly did and appeared lethargic.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Johnson_Q_A_post_HUD.jpg
City Hall
Despite $1B cost, mayor open to helping develop area around proposed new Bears stadium on lakefront
Mayor Brandon Johnson did not commit to spending a specific amount of public money to lakefront infrastructure improvements, but vowed that whatever public money is invested, it must be committed to creating more housing and jobs and “a sustainable, clean economy.”
By Fran Spielman
 