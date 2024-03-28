The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs Opening Day starter Justin Steele exits game against Rangers with hamstring tightness

Steele held the Rangers to one run through 4 2/3 innings.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Chicago Cubs v Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs leaves the field after an injury during the fifth inning of the Opening Day game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on March 28, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776098042

Stacy Revere/Getty

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cubs starter Justin Steele exited the game against the Rangers on Thursday with what the team called left hamstring tightness after a bunt play in the fifth inning.

He had held the Rangers to one run through the first four innings of the game. Then with a runner on first and one out in the fifth, the game tied 1-1, the Rangers' Leody Taveras put down a bunt up the first baseline.

Steele chased after it, fielding the ball and flipping it backhanded to first base for the out. But as Steele made the play, he stumbled and rolled into foul territory. Immediately, he grabbed his left hamstring.

Steele walked off the field with a trainer, the first Opening Day start of his career ending prematurely.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

