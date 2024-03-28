Cubs Opening Day starter Justin Steele exits game against Rangers with hamstring tightness

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cubs starter Justin Steele exited the game against the Rangers on Thursday with what the team called left hamstring tightness after a bunt play in the fifth inning.

He had held the Rangers to one run through the first four innings of the game. Then with a runner on first and one out in the fifth, the game tied 1-1, the Rangers' Leody Taveras put down a bunt up the first baseline.

Steele chased after it, fielding the ball and flipping it backhanded to first base for the out. But as Steele made the play, he stumbled and rolled into foul territory. Immediately, he grabbed his left hamstring.

Steele walked off the field with a trainer, the first Opening Day start of his career ending prematurely.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.