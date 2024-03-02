Cubs injuries: Ian Happ sidelined by hamstring strain, expected back before Opening Day

GLENDALE, Ariz.. – Cubs left fielder Ian Happ is sidelined with a mild left hamstring strain, manager Craig Counsell announced Saturday.

“Optimistic for opening day,” Counsell said, “but you're not going to see him in games for a little bit here.”

Happ sustained the injury in the Cubs’ game against the Rockies on Thursday, according to Counsell. He did not give a specific timeline for Happ’s return to games, but the left fielder will have to get more game reps before the end of spring training if he’s going to be ready for Opening Day.

Happ has played in four spring training games, going 1-for-10. The results aren’t important, but workload and comfort are. After the time off, Happ will have to ramp up and get down his timing.

“It's spring training, so that leads us to be conservative,” Counsell said. “Regardless of the injury, it leads you to be conservative. Probably the most important thing is that we get Ian enough at-bats before opening day to be in a good spot offensively. And we'll be in a good spot to do that.”

In the meantime, the Cubs have the outfield depth to fill Happ’s position during spring training.

Prospect Owen Caissie, a towering 21-year-old left-handed hitter, started in left field on Saturday.

But corner outfielders who are competing for Opening Day roster spots – like Alexander Canario and non-roster invitee David Peralta, who is targeting March 10 for his first game – could benefit from extra playing time in Happ’s absence.

Smith and Cooper penciled in

On Saturday, the Cubs officially announced first baseman Garrett Cooper’s minor-league deal with a spring training invitation.

“Garrett’s addition is depth here, and another option, as somebody who's has a successful track record,” Counsell said. “We're crowded [at first base] right now, but you could see one thing happening, and then a lot makes sense. And so there's some protection for us, and we'll give Garrett an opportunity to show us what he can do. “

Cooper has been working out with the team in recent days. But on Saturday, he, fellow first baseman Dominic Smith and outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger took live batting practice against reliever Yency Almonte.

Smith, who underwent hamate fracture surgery on his right hand in January, and Cooper are scheduled to make their first Cactus League appearances for the Cubs on Monday against the Padres.

Taillon to throw sim game

Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Monday, Counsell said. After Shota Imanaga’s start against the Dodgers Saturday, Taillon was the only Cubs starter who had yet to pitch in a game this spring.

“We're just protecting him a little bit,” Counsell said. “And it helps other guys, frankly, and we're getting him what he needs. We can control things there a little better. That, we like.”

Wisdom eyeing return

The Cubs are targeting Tuesday for corner infielder Patrick Wisdom to return to the lineup. He was scratched from the game Thursday with right quad tightness.