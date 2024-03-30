The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Polling Place: Here’s how you voted on the Cubs’, White Sox’ outlooks in 2024

Last, we asked where baseball ranks on your list of spectator sports. First? Second? Third? Not even?

By  Steve Greenberg
   
ST24-suzuki-05-8x12.jpg

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki swung a hot bat all spring training.

John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

Let’s get right to the crux of the biscuit, shall we?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we wanted to know how good you think the Cubs will be and how much the White Sox will stink.

Will the Cubs win their division? Be a wild-card team? Neither?

“Cubs take the division,” @michelle_cub commented. “We’re here to prove the rest of y’all wrong.”

And will the Sox win 80 games? Fine, 70 to 79? Sheesh, 60 to 69? By God, less than that?

“The Sox lineup doesn’t look that bad on paper,” @JeffreyCanalia wrote. “If they get anything out of that fire drill they call a pitching staff, it might not be that bad.”

Last, we asked where baseball ranks on your list of spectator sports.

“Football first by far,” @lame_old_guy weighed in. “Hockey second, basketball third, MLB fourth.”

“Baseball used to be first, but now it’s third or worse,” @ChrisCalvin1908 offered. “Blackout rules mean I can’t watch the Cubs where I live. If MLB doesn’t want me to be a fan, then I won’t be.”

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: What’s your prediction for the 2024 Cubs?

Upshot: We put these polls out Thursday afternoon. Then Thursday evening rolled around and, well, soon enough staff ace Justin Steele was rolling around with a hamstring injury. It’s rarely easy, you know?

Poll No. 2: How many games will the White Sox win?

Upshot: Let’s be honest, would “D” really feel any worse than “C”?

Poll No. 3: Where does baseball rank on your list of spectator sports?

Upshot: Such a close vote sure is interesting. One wonders what the results would be if we asked the same question just as football was getting started.

