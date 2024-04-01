The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 1, 2024
On opening day, Cubs fans are optimistic about playoff chances: ‘New team, new hope’

Chilly weather and rain didn’t deter fans eagerly looking forward to a new team under a new manager. The Cubs rewarded the crowd by beating the Colorado Rockies 5-0 Monday afternoon.

By  Jessica Ma
   
The high Monday was 51, and there were scattered showers across the region, but fans turned out from far and wide for the Cubs season opener against the Colorado Rockies. Shota Imanaga took the mound in his first MLB start.

Jim Vondruska/For The Sun-Times

As Chicago Cubs fans flocked to Wrigley Field for the Cubs' home opener against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, they shared one hope for this season: to see the team make the playoffs, after narrowly missing out last year.

“New team, new hope, new adventures,” said Cecy Mendoza, 52, from River Grove. “Fingers crossed, they make it past October, but if not, there's always next year.”

And the team did not disappoint: In his first MLB start, lefty Shota Imanaga worked up to 92 pitches over six innings, holding the Rockies to the sixth inning, and garnering nine strikeouts as the Cubs went on to a 5-0 home-opener win.

Walter Jurek and Cecy Mendoza stand for a portrait Monday outside of Wrigley Field before the Chicago Cubs opening day game vs the Colorado Rockies.

Walter Jurek and Cecy Mendoza ouside Wrigley Field. Mendoza welcomed the new 17,000-square-foot DraftKings sportsbook, saying it adds to the fan experience.

Jim Vondruska/For The Sun-Times

Father and son Aaron and Layne Basham, from Texas, brought a piece of the Lone Star State with them: their cowboy hats, styled with bright blue Cubs jackets. Aaron, 48, has been a Cubs fan since childhood, growing up in Arizona before the Diamondbacks were a team.

“I was on a waiting list for a long time for season tickets,” Aaron Basham said. “I didn’t want to say no, so we just bought them. We're coming back and forth.”

Cloudy skies, chilly temps and rain did not deter crowds of Cubs fans eager for a new season and a shot at the post-season

“Everybody's gonna be cheering and having just as good of a time as if it was 90 degrees out here, so don't bother us none,” said Layne Basham, 20.

Though Kasey Woods, 19, from Buffalo Grove, has attended Cubs games before, this was her first home opener. She attended Monday’s game with her father, Cornelius Woods, who drove up from Missouri but used to live in Chicago.

“You can leave your town, but you can’t leave your team,” he said.

Cornelius Woods and his daughter Kasey Woods stand for a portrait Monday outside of Wrigley Field before the Chicago Cubs opening day game vs the Colorado Rockies.

Cornelius Woods came to Monday’s game from Missouri to attend with daughter Kasey.

Jim Vondruska/For The Sun-Times

Kasey predicts Seiya Suzuki will make “strong, strong impact,” and her dad hopes the pitching staff “holds up” under new manager Craig Counsell.

Fans also walked in and out of the DraftKings Sportsbook at Wrigley Field, which opened for sports betting for the first time. The sportsbook operated solely for dining before the state approved its gambling license in March.

“We're gonna check out the sportsbook for the first time this year, so it should be exciting,” said Andy Diaz, 47, a Cubs fan from the South Side.

Andy Diaz stands for a portrait outside of Wrigleyville in support of the Chicago Cubs on their opening day game vs the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, Monday, April 1, 2024. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

“We’re gonna check out the sportsbook for the first time this year, so it should be exciting,” said Andy Diaz, 47, a Cubs fan from the South Side.

Jim Vondruska/For The Sun-Times

Mendoza, who also plans to go, believes it can draw in more money and fans.

“I think it’s a good thing for the community,” she said. “Those who cannot be in-person at the game, they can always just hang out there.”

But Jack Walker, 65, from far west suburban Cary, said gambling is “the one thing” he won’t participate in.

“I don't want to lose what I worked hard for,” Walker said.

Walker, a “die-hard” Cubs fan with a Cubs tattoo, said this season, he wants to try something new on the menu option: the steak sandwich. But, that’s in addition to his usual — a hot dog.

“Every winter, I say I can't wait to get a hot dog here. I don't know why they're better here,” Walker said.

Likewise, for Rachel Bacon’s first Cubs home opener, the 27-year-old from Missouri came to the ballpark with two things on her mind.

Rachel Bacon stands for a portrait outside of Wrigleyville in support of the Chicago Cubs on their opening day game vs the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field, Monday, April 1, 2024. | Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

Rachel Bacon came to opening day from Missouri with two goals: a Cubs win and a Chicago hot dog.

Jim Vondruska/For The Sun-Times

“I am hoping to see a Cubs win and have a Chicago dog,” she said.

