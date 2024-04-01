Cubs home opener 2024: Fans flock to Wrigley Field for matchup against Rockies

Another season of Cubs baseball at Wrigley Field gets started Monday when the team hosts the Rockies to kick off a three-game series. The home opener is slated to start at 1:20 p.m. CT, unless the day's rainy weather forecast manages to get in the way.

A tough start to the season for the Cubs finally turned their way Sunday when the team toppled the Rangers, 9-5, to claim their first win of the season. Christopher Morel, who hit a three-run homer in the victory, has been a bright spot early on.

Things are more worrisome on the mound, where the team lost Opening Day starter Justin Steele to injury early in his first start. Shota Imanaga, the team's big free agent addition to the rotation, will make his MLB debut after he showed some exciting flashes during spring training. The Rockies will have Dakota Hudson starting Monday.

Unlike typical games, where doors open 90 minutes before first pitch, fans will be allowed to enter Wrigley Field on Monday starting at 11:20 a.m., roughly two hours early. The first 30,000 fans to arrive will receive a 2024 Cubs magnet schedule they can throw on their fridge all summer.

Weather forecast

It may be April Fool's Day but the Monday weather is no joke. This afternoon the high will be near 47 degrees with wind and rain expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are most likely to occur after 2 p.m., so fans heading to the game will want to plan to bring a rain jacket.

Even with the prospect of rain, fans say poor weather isn’t going to affect the team’s performance. “I think we're gonna hold up, the rain will stop, and the Cubs are gonna play good,” said Michael Pech, 29, a lifelong Cubs fan.

The weather has changed a bit… pic.twitter.com/mwlGWZh3T1 — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) April 1, 2024

How to watch

First pitch is set for 1:20 p.m. CT. Marquee Sports Network will have live TV coverage of the game, while 670 The Score will be airing radio coverage.