Friday, April 5, 2024
Cubs get to test themselves in three-game series against the Dodgers

For a Cubs team trying to outplay projections, this series can serve as a way to see how they measure up, particularly against the Dodgers’ MVP triumvirate of Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts

By  Kyle Williams
   
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs

After beating the Rockies and taking one game from the Rangers, the Cubs get to measure themselves against the star-studded Dodgers. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Michael Reaves/Getty

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 100 games in the 2023 season before falling short and getting swept in the National League Divisional Series.

The Dodgers then signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to augment an already formidable lineup and rotation. Friday's 9-7 Cubs win were fans' first chance to see Ohtani play.

For a Cubs team trying to outplay projections, this series can serve as a way to see how they measure up, particularly against the Dodgers’ MVP triumvirate of Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts. Manager Craig Counsell acknowledged the challenges of facing a perennial contender but said, “The next game is the biggest game.”

“This is a fun series,” Counsell said. “You get to challenge yourself against a good team. This is a team that's been to the playoffs nine years in a row [11 years].

The Cubs' contact-oriented pitching staff will face a lineup with a lot of power (the Dodgers lead the majors in home runs and are third in slugging percentage).

“What good lineups do is they provide length, and they make it tough throughout, so there's no easy innings,” Counsell said. “Look at the top of their lineup; there are three of the better hitters in the game, and that's a challenging spot to get through. But you have to attack that, and it just puts a premium on execution and making quality pitches."

Busch’s strong start

First baseman Michael Busch was in North Carolina when he learned of his trade from the Dodgers to the Cubs. The trade allowed Busch to get regular at-bats, which wasn’t feasible with Freeman and third baseman Max Muncy entrenched at the corner infield spots.

“You go out there, and no matter who it is like, you play against guys who were former teammates in college or high school,” Busch said before Friday’s game. "It's the beautiful part about sports.”

The Cubs traded for Busch to solve the hole at first base that has existed since the club traded Anthony Rizzo on Jul. 30. Since trading Rizzo, Cubs first basemen have slashed .217/.297/.292. Busch has shown some encouraging signs through the season's first week, slashing .313/.400/.313 entering Friday’s game.

“I think it's gone like the way we've hoped,” Counsell said. "Michael is going to be just kind of a consistent presence. That's what he is right now and then just trying to stack at-bats.”

But after hitting 27 home runs at the Triple-A level and having no everyday lineup spot available, he will have more of an opportunity to establish himself as a major leaguer with the Cubs.

“He's definitely the best minor-league hitter I've ever seen,” Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone told the Sun-Times. He's a great teammate and a great guy, so I'm happy for him that he made the Opening Day roster and is here with the Cubs.”

Suzuki’s strong start continues

Outfielder Seiya Suzuki continued to rake with one hit and three RBI in Friday's win against the Dodgers.

Suzuki seems more comfortable at the plate in his third year.

"Seiya was a big producer in Japan," Counsell said postgame. "He got that stretch of time here in the big leagues where he's producing and it just gives you the confidence."

