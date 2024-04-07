The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 7, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ series finale with Dodgers delayed by rain

The Cubs lead 6-0 in the fourth inning in the first matchup between Shota Imanaga and Shohei Ohtani

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Cubs’ series finale with Dodgers delayed by rain
Seiya Suzuki, left, fist-bumps Nico Hoerner during the first inning of Sunday's game.

Seiya Suzuki, left, fist-bumps Nico Hoerner during the first inning of Sunday’s game.

Michael Reaves/Getty

Rain at Wrigley Field could wash out the finale of a big April series.

Sunday’s game was delayed in the bottom of the fourth with the Cubs leading the Dodgers 6-0. After two batters in the Cubs’ half of the inning, the grounds crew was summoned to throw bags of sand onto the infield to keep it dry, holding up the action for around six minutes. A few minutes, and one Cubs run later, the tarp was placed on the field.

Before the delay, the Cubs were off to a strong start against the most expensive team in baseball.

In the first matchup between Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Shota Imanaga, the Cubs left-hander came out on top. To begin their first-inning encounter, Ohtani got ahead 3-1 in the count but Imanaga rallied for the strikeout, getting Ohtani with a 94.4 mph fastball on the ninth pitch of the at-bat. The second meeting wasn’t quite as dramatic, with Ohtani popping out softly to Christopher Morel to end the third.

Making his second start with the Cubs, Imanaga allowed two hits in four innings before the delay. Imanaga also had plenty of support from the Cubs offense, albeit with some help from a sloppy Dodgers defense.

The Cubs went ahead 3-0 in the first on Michael Busch’s bases-clearing double. All three runs were unearned thanks to a Freddie Freeman error on Ian Happ’s sharp grounder to first.

Seiya Suzuki added to the Cubs’ lead in the second on a sacrifice fly to left that brought in Mike Tauchman. In the third, Los Angeles appeared to be out of the inning when Nico Hoerner grounded to shortstop Mookie Betts. Betts whiffed on the play for an error, allowing Hoerner to reach. Hoerner then advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Tauchman’s double.

Then with the rain getting harder in the fourth, the Cubs scored again. Miguel Rojas cleanly fielded a Morel grounder but his throw short-hopped Freeman at first as Happ reached home.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs manager Craig Counsell stresses caution with pitchers early in the season
How a change in plate approach is helping Cubs’ offense
Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks shows progress as offense falters in 4-1 loss
Cubs ready to test themselves in three-game series against Dodgers
Michael Busch homers as Cubs hold off Dodgers
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki begins season among elite group of power hitters
The Latest
CFD_05.JPG
Chicago
1 hospitalized in Humboldt Park house fire
The man suffered burns and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Technology
Browsing in incognito mode doesn’t protect you as much as you might think
Nearly every major web browser has a private mode. Here’s a look at what they do and don’t do for surfers.
By Associated Press
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_517.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I can’t leave my cheating wife because she’s critically ill
She revealed she’s been seeing another man but now is so sick that if left alone, she could die.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A bug is under a magnifying glass.
Someone in Chicago
Someone in Chicago thinks neighbor’s camera is invasive
If the camera downstairs gives you a feeling of discomfort, go ahead and call for it to be removed.
By Ismael Pérez
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, April 7, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 