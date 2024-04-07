Weather aside, everything clicks for Cubs in 8-1 win over Dodgers

Bad weather at Wrigley Field shortened Shota Imanaga’s second big-league start.

That’s about the only thing that went wrong for the Cubs on Sunday.

Imanaga cruised through four scoreless innings before a t wo-hour, 51-minute rain delay and the Cubs beat the Dodgers 8-1 to take the weekend series and finish a 5-1 homestand. Prior to the conditions turning unplayable, Imanaga needed just 43 pitches to get his 12 outs and built on his debut when he threw six shutout innings against Colorado.

The Cubs lefty also got the best of countryman Shohei Ohtani in their anticipated matchup.

To begin their first-inning encounter, Ohtani got ahead 3-1 in the count but Imanaga rallied for the strikeout, getting Ohtani with a 94.4 mph fastball on the ninth pitch of the at-bat. The second meeting wasn’t quite as dramatic, with Ohtani popping out softly to Christopher Morel to end the third.

Imanaga also had plenty of support from the Cubs offense, albeit with some help from a sloppy Los Angeles defense. A couple ex-Dodgers also chipped in.

The Cubs went ahead 3-0 in the first on former Dodgers prospect Michael Busch’s bases-clearing double. All three runs were unearned thanks to a Freddie Freeman error on Ian Happ’s sharp grounder to first.

Seiya Suzuki added to the Cubs’ lead in the second on a sacrifice fly to left that brought in Mike Tauchman. In the third, Los Angeles appeared to be out of the inning when Nico Hoerner grounded to shortstop Mookie Betts. Betts whiffed on the play for an error, allowing Hoerner to reach. Hoerner then advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Tauchman’s double.

Then with the rain getting harder in the fourth, the Cubs scored again. Miguel Rojas cleanly fielded a Morel grounder but his throw short-hopped Freeman at first as Happ reached home.

That was the last play before the delay, and came after the grounds crew was summoned to throw bags of sand onto the infield to keep it dry, holding up the action for around six minutes.

When play resumed, Dansby Swanson had an RBI fielder’s choice in the fourth. Cody Bellinger, who was the 2019 NL MVP with Los Angeles, cranked his second homer of the year in the sixth.

Ohtani did have his moments, doubling off Daniel Palencia in the eighth to drive in Betts. Ohtani also tripled in the sixth.

Palencia pitched the final three innings to earn the save.