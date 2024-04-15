Cubs put Seiya Suzuki on 10-day IL with an oblique strain, recall Alexander Canario

PHOENIX — The Cubs put right fielder Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique, the team announced Monday. In a corresponding move, they recalled outfielder Alexander Canario.

Suzuki was off to a strong start this season, batting .305 and showing off his power with average exit velocities that put him in the top 3% in the league.

He served as the Cubs’ designated hitter in the Cubs’ 3-2 win Sunday against the Mariners. In his last at-bat, he grounded out to third but didn’t run through first base at full speed.

Suzuki strained his other oblique, on the left side, last spring. The injury sidelined him for a little over six weeks. But the severity of this strain, and the fact that it’s on his right side, will affect his timeline.

Canario was slashing .269/.377/.481 to begin the Triple-A season. He had been competing for a bench spot on the Opening Day roster for much of spring training, but the last two spots went to third baseman Nick Madrigal and veteran first baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper.