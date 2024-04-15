The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 15, 2024
Cubs put Seiya Suzuki on 10-day IL with an oblique strain, recall Alexander Canario

Suzuki was off to an impressive offensive start to the seaosn.

By  Maddie Lee
   
The Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki reacts after lining out in Milwaukee.

Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after lining out to second against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field on July 04, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

PHOENIX — The Cubs put right fielder Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique, the team announced Monday. In a corresponding move, they recalled outfielder Alexander Canario.

Suzuki was off to a strong start this season, batting .305 and showing off his power with average exit velocities that put him in the top 3% in the league.

He served as the Cubs’ designated hitter in the Cubs’ 3-2 win Sunday against the Mariners. In his last at-bat, he grounded out to third but didn’t run through first base at full speed.

Suzuki strained his other oblique, on the left side, last spring. The injury sidelined him for a little over six weeks. But the severity of this strain, and the fact that it’s on his right side, will affect his timeline.

Canario was slashing .269/.377/.481 to begin the Triple-A season. He had been competing for a bench spot on the Opening Day roster for much of spring training, but the last two spots went to third baseman Nick Madrigal and veteran first baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper.

