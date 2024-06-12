The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs announce schedule for Ryne Sandberg statue dedication ceremony

The statue is set to be unveiled on the 40th anniversary of the “Sandberg Game.”

By  Maddie Lee
   
World Series - Cleveland Indians v Chicago Cubs - Game Five

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 30: Former Chicago Cubs player Ryne Sandberg throws the ceremonial first pitch before Game Five of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field on October 30, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty

ST. PETERSBURG – On the 40th anniversary of the “Sandberg Game,” sportscaster Bob Costas will yet again speak Ryne Sandberg’s name into a microphone, set to give remarks at the Hall of Famer’s statue dedication outside of Wrigley Field.

The Cubs on Wednesday announced the schedule for the ceremony. Festivities are set to begin at 3 p.m. on June 23, before the Cubs play face the Mets on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball.

Costas, who called Sandberg’s legendary 5-for-6 performance with two game-tying home runs against the Cardinals in 1984, was joined by Larry Bowa and Shawon Dunston, who both played with Sandberg, and team chairman Tom Ricketts on the the list of scheduled speakers.

Sandberg is the fifth Cubs player to have a statue erected on Gallagher Way’s Statue Row, joining fellow Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Fergie Jenkins, Ron Santo and Billy Williams.

After the unveiling of Sandberg’s statue, which is set to be broadcast live on Marquee Sports Network, Sandberg is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Cubs’ 6:10 p.m. game at Wrigley Field.

Sandberg has been undergoing treatment for metastatic prostate cancer since January, including chemotherapy and radiation. But he announced three weeks ago that he had finished chemo and tests had come back with no detection of cancer.

