Cubs' Ian Happ makes his lasting mark on Camden Yards, joins select group in 'cool tradition

BALTIMORE – On Eutaw Street, situated between circular plaques commemorating home runs by the Yankees’ Curtis Granderson in 2012 and the Orioles’ Luke Scott in 2011 there’s a quadrisected circle drawn on the pavement, labeled with “IH” and “CHC.”

It serves as a placeholder, showing the landing spot of the three-run home run the Cubs’ Ian Happ hit Tuesday out of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, until the team can mark it in bronze. Happ was the fifth player to homer onto Eutaw Street this season and the second visiting player.

Out of the 127 homers to Eutaw Street, beyond the right field stands, only two have come from Cubs. Happ joins Jason Heyward, who hit his Eutaw Street homer on July 14, 2017.

“That’s a pretty cool tradition in baseball, and to be a part of that small group is really special,” Happ said after the Cubs’ 9-2 win on Tuesday.

Last night, Ian Happ became just the second Cub to hit a home run to Eutaw Street, joining Jason Heyward. The spot for Happ’s plaque is marked. pic.twitter.com/kd2TZE3qa4 — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) July 10, 2024

Over the last seven weeks, Happ had recorded the second-most RBI in the majors (41), behind only the Yankees’ Aaron Judge (51).

“This recent stretch, he’s been a big part of our offense,” manager Craig Counsell said. “And the big swings, and the big offensive moments in the game for us have really been delivered by Ian,”

Happ has been on a hot streak for the past month, batting .306 with a 1.109 OPS from June 9 through July 9.

“We know that he goes on these streaks, and he has the ability to go on a prolonged really, really good run,” hitting coach Dustin Kelly said to the Sun-Times. “And we’re seeing that right now. He’s hammering all parts of the zone. He’s taking his hits to left field when he has them, but he has the ability to drive balls into the seats to the pull side and center field. He’s a guy that is fun to watch right now.”

‘Big day’ for Tauchman

Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman (strained left groin) had what Counsell called a “big day” in his rehab progression. Tauchman hit on the field and took fly balls in center field during early batting practice.

His next step will be to go to Arizona to take live batting practice at the Cubs’ spring training complex and play rehab games during the All-Star break. If he progresses through each phase without a hitch, he could return as soon as right after the break.

“Every day would have to be a good day to do that,” Counsell cautioned. “It’s a possibility.”

Other injury updates

Cubs right-hander Kyle Handricks, who left his last start with tightness in his back, felt good in his bullpen Wednesday, Counsell said. Hendricks is penciled in to start Friday in St. Louis.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong returned to the lineup Wednesday in his first start since gashing his left thumb last week, spiked while stealing third base. He entered the game Tuesday as a pinch runner and defensive replacement.

“I was looking forward to getting back in there, for sure,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I don’t think I expected to ever be out with a thumb cut, but we did some good quick healing in there and got me right.”

In his first at-bat since getting four stitches in his thumb, he hit a line drive single.

