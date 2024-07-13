The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 13, 2024
On Cubs' possible turnaround — you buying it yet? — and where DeMar DeRozan ranks among all-time Bulls

In this week’s “Polling Place,” we also asked for your thumbs-up or thumbs-down on NASCAR in Chicago with the second race weekend in the books.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Cubs Orioles Baseball

Chicago Cubs’ Michael Busch celebrates his home run as he rounds the bases during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Baltimore.

Nick Wass/AP Photos

The Cubs arrived at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Friday needing at least three wins in four weekend games against the Cardinals to claim their third series victory in a row.

Fans can dream, right?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, we wanted to know if the Cubs’ modest success of late indicates that a turnaround is upon us.

“I’m a Cubs fan,” @DadsThumb commented. “That means I have to be irrationally optimistic, so of course they’re turning it around.”

Next, we asked where recently traded star DeMar DeRozan ranks among the all-time Bulls. Is he in the Bulls’ top five? The top 10?

“Outside the top 10 is insane,” @alltwentyQ2 wrote.

“Great, great teammate. Great, great stats. All empty calories,” offered @200jet, clearly less impressed by what DeRozan got done here.

Last, we asked for your feelings about NASCAR in Chicago now that the second street-race weekend has come and gone. Thumbs up? Thumbs down?

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: The Cubs have won two series in a row for the first time since April. Are they turning things around?

Upshot: They’re still under .500, they’re still way down there in the National League standings and they’re still flawed, especially in light of Cody Bellinger’s newly broken finger. One bad weekend in St. Louis would erase all the good done against in the Cubs’ surprising sweep of the Orioles in Baltimore. As @JBIRD1268 put it, “Find me around September.”

Poll No. 2: Where does DeMar DeRozan rank on the all-time list of Bulls players?

Upshot: As @ArchiJake pointed out, DeRozan’s stats put him way up there. But what about team success? It matters, and the Bulls haven’t had any of it in what feels like forever. “No playoff runs and didn’t hang around long enough,” @JeffreyCanalia commented. “Thank you for your service, sir!”

Poll No. 3: Describe your feelings about NASCAR in Chicago, in two words?

Upshot: “Whatever,” it is. Whatever that means.

