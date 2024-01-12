The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 12, 2024
Cubs fans pessimistic about World Series chances amid slow-moving offseason

Cubs fans are descending to the Sheraton hotel in downtown Chicago for the 2024 Cubs convention.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Cubs fan Douglass Clarkson shows off the pins on his Cubs jersey. | By Kyle Williams

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer’s stealthy signing of manager Craig Counsell left Cubs fan Chad Smets stunned.

“I almost drove off the highway when my buddy texted me and told me [the Cubs hired Craig Counsell],” Smets said. “I thought he was messing with me. That’s something that showed they’re serious, and why I had faith they were going to do other moves.”

Hoyer’s measured approach to the offseason left Counsell as the marquee acquisition until he signed Japanese left-handed pitcher Shōta Imanga to a four-year, $53 million contract. 

Cubs fans are descending to the Sheraton hotel in downtown Chicago for the 2024 Cubs Convention. The weekend event — which resembles the Waste Management Phoenix Open for its exuberant environment — is an introduction to the newest Cubs and a way for their fans of all ages to interact and commiserate with one another. 

Throughout each floor of the hotel, fans are decked out in their Obvious Shirts, one person wore Cubs white overalls complete with a World Series hat and anything with blue, white or red colors.

But the talk of Cubs Convention was Hoyer’s acquisitions or lack thereof. 

“I thought I was going to come here and they weren’t going to have done anything,” 35-year-old Douglass Clarkson said. “Now, they signed the Japanese pitcher [Imanga] and made that trade for the third baseman and a reliever from the Los Angeles Dodgers [Michael Busch and Yence Almonte], so I’m excited, but I still hope there’s more to be done.” 

For 45-year-old Dawn Bednar, she has a simple offseason request that she wants to see from Hoyer. 

“Sign the guys back, sign Cody [Bellinger] back,” Bednar said. “I am really upset that they let Stro [Marcus Stroman] go, but I know It is a business.”

Ah, Bellinger. The former league MVP who captured the hearts of Cubs fans with his strong defense and timely hits. Fans chanted for Bellinger — who is still a free agent — during Tom Ricketts’ introduction speech.

Cubs fans are getting restless. It’s been almost seven years since the Cubs last won a playoff game and four years since their last postseason appearance.

Clarkson attended the Cubs Convention with a unique jersey: He wore a dark blue jersey with different patches of various team logos splattered across the front and back.

He said the first patch was a tribute to legendary Cubs broadcaster Harry Carray. He’s been working on the jersey for at least 15 years. The offseason has left with some trepidation regarding his outlook on what the team can do during the 2024 season.

“I want to be optimistic — depending on what they still do between now and spring training with the rest of the team — but if they only do this, I don’t think they can win a World Series,” Clarkson said.

After last season’s marquee splash signing of shortstop Dansby Swanson, the fan base expected this offseason to feature some additional big-market signings reminiscent of the Dodgers. 

Hoyer is aware of the memes about his reserved nature regarding deal-making, but he said he is focused on making good deals. Cubs fans also want him to make good deals: They’re an astute bunch with their own wish list of what they want Hoyer to do. They want some starting pitching, another bat and some bullpen arms, but they’re still sporting that trademark positivity.

“I’m a Cubs fan, dude,” Smets said. “We’re going all the way.”

