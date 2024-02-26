The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 26, 2024
If Republicans agree that IVF needs legal protection, why not work with Sen. Tammy Duckworth on a bill?

In the wake of the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that frozen embryos are children, Republicans in Congress should work on a bill with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a proponent of federal legal protections for IVF treatments.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
Sen. Tammy Duckworth and her daughter, Abigail. |

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and her daughter, Abigail, who was conceived through IVF.

Courtesy of Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Republicans have been tripping over each other to voice support for in vitro fertilization since the conservative Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are children. IVF clinics in Alabama put treatments on hold as doctors and patients weigh their legal risks, rightfully worried they could face criminal prosecution or civil suits if embryos are damaged or destroyed.

State lawmakers in Alabama are now looking at changing the law there to protect IVF treatments. Donald Trump made clear over the weekend that he would "strongly support the availability of IVF.” The National Republican Senatorial Committee is advising candidates on the campaign trail to “clearly state your support for IVF and fertility-related services as blessings for those seeking to have children.”

Better yet, the GOP should work with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois who for years has co-sponsored reproductive health bills, including IVF, to establish federal legal protections for IVF treatments.

On Sunday, Duckworth told ABC News “This Week” she hasn’t heard from Republicans since the ruling. “It’s been crickets,” she said. No surprise there.

The Alabama ruling is a consequence of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade, an outcome that Republicans should have seen coming. Abortion rights advocates certainly did.

Some groups who are anti-abortion had high praise for the Alabama court’s decision. They are out of touch with much of America.

For decades, people struggling with infertility or illness as well as LGBTQ folks — Republicans and Democrats alike — have turned to in vitro fertilization. Former vice president Mike Pence, an ultra-conservative, and his wife started their family through IVF. Duckworth had two daughters through IVF.

According to Pew Research Center survey results published in September, 42% of adults said they had turned to fertility treatments or knew someone who had, up from 33% in 2018. It's easy to expect that percentage to continue to rise. Most people, 61%, said health insurance should cover the cost of fertility treatments.

A federal law would give generations of would-be moms and dads across the country peace of mind to know they could turn to IVF without fears of criminal prosecution in the future, in Alabama or elsewhere across the country. On "This Week," Duckworth sounded ready and willing to work with the GOP, which needs more than just rhetoric on this issue. It needs to move on a law.

Chicago police will be out of schools next fall. It’s up to the district to make the move work.
When two people rescued a CTA Green Line commuter, it showed the best of Chicago’s spirit in action
Gov. Pritzker’s proposed budget has some good bets, but also some question marks
It’s the public who loses the most when Mayor Johnson avoids the press
Is Kroger, Albertsons merger a good deal or rip-off? Lawsuit from feds, states could help shoppers find out.
Honda HR-V’s should be recalled to prevent rear window explosions
Dominic Fletcher takes a swing. (Daryl Van Schouwen)
White Sox
Trade surprised new White Sox OF Dominic Fletcher, who knows it was probably for the best
Trades are a part of the gig in the baseball industry. But when it happens, it always leaves a mark.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Britain Harry Potter Auction
Books
‘Harry Potter’ book proof, bought for pennies in 1997, sells for nearly $14,000 at auction
The copy’s inside title page mistakenly stated the author’s name as “J A Rowling” instead of J.K. Rowling.
By Associated Press
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles.
Bears
Don’t expect clarity from Bears GM Ryan Poles about QB quandary — yet
Justin Fields is ready for an answer. So are Bears fans. To expect general manager Ryan Poles to offer one during the NFL Scouting Combine week, though, would be foolish.
By Patrick Finley
 
Cubs first baseman Dominic Smith fields ground balls at Cubs Spring Training in Mesa, AZ. 02-25-2024.
Cubs
Cubs’ Dominic Smith, David Peralta working up to 2024 Cactus League debuts
Both Peralta and Smith underwent surgeries this offseason before signing non-roster invite deals with the Cubs.
By Maddie Lee
 
A homeless camp along South Desplaines Street near Roosevelt Road on Jan. 16, 2024.
City Hall
Mayor Johnson’s team asks judge to pause ruling invalidating Bring Chicago Home referendum
Hours after Circuit Judge Kathleen Burke declared the binding referendum invalid, the city filed a motion asking Burke to stay both her ruling and her decision to deny the city’s petition to intervene in the case “while the city appeals” those rulings.
By Fran Spielman
 