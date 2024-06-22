The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Editorials Springfield Commentary

State Sen. Harris has a clear conflict of interest that should be outlawed

State Sen. Napoleon Harris III chairs the Illinois Senate’s Insurance Committee and has partnered with two men who run an insurance brokerage.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
State Sen. Napoleon Harris III, in black suit, white shirt and black-and-white check tie, with Gov. Pritzker and House Speaker Chris Welch in background.

State Sen. Napoleon Harris speaks at a news conference on the West Side in 2019.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Walk into any neighborhood bar, and someone is likely to be complaining that all politicians are corrupt.

We have known many hardworking and ethical public servants. But why do other officeholders seem eager to give the public a reason to think there aren’t any?

The latest to spark criticism is state Sen. Napoleon Harris III, D-Flossmoor. As the Sun-Times’ Robert Herguth reported last week, Harris has partnered with two men who run an insurance brokerage, even though Harris is chair of the Illinois Senate’s Insurance Committee. The committee oversees legislation affecting the multibillion-dollar insurance industry in the state.

Really? If Harris wanted another side hustle — he already gets money from a company that runs a Beggars Pizza franchise in Harvey — he couldn’t find something that had nothing to do with insurance companies? He couldn’t do everything possible to ensure that Illinoisans are confident they are getting a fair shake from the committee he heads? Insurance companies affect virtually everyone in Illinois.

Doesn’t Harris realize that the link between politicians and insurance businesses has had a long, ethics-challenged history ever since former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley steered work to his son John’s insurance business and then told everyone who didn’t like it they “could kiss my a--.”? Does Harris not realize many Cook County residents still wonder why so many government agencies flocked to buy insurance from former County Board President George W. Dunne’s Near North Insurance Agency? Wasn’t Harris pondering how it looked as then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s son Andrew built up an insurance career in some Chicago suburbs that surely would have welcomed help from the speaker?

Harris says his “new business venture” in insurance is not a conflict of interest. Try explaining that to the guy at the end of the bar who already has a sour view of politicians.

Harris has partnered with two men in a business called the Maxx Group. Maxx helps clients procure business, personal and life insurance and advertises various types of insurance coverage for public agencies. Many of those agencies have a reason to stay on the good side of state government, which provides grants and other revenue.

The required economic interest form Harris filed in May mentioned for the first time Maxx Group Plus, which shares the same executives and address with the Maxx Group.

Making voters into cynics

The filing comes at a painful time when Illinois residents have been watching corruption investigations play out involving Madigan and onetime dean of the Chicago City Council, former 14th Ward Ald. Edward Burke. Both men long had dual roles as lawmakers and in private tax attorney firms. That didn’t exactly boost citizens’ confidence in government. Madigan, who has pleaded not guilty, faces a trial in October on bribery and racketeering charges. Burke is scheduled to be sentenced Monday for racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.

It’s possible for lawmakers to earn extra income from occupations that don’t intersect with their official duties. We suspect the reason so many of them turn to revenue streams related to their elected jobs — which often is legal — is because that’s the easier way to fatten a bank account or a campaign war chest. Politicians should ask themselves why it is easier. And why they don’t care if they turn voters into cynics.

Besides his new insurance venture, Harris also accepts campaign donations from the industry he helps to regulate, as happens all too often in government.

In 2022 and 2023, Harris’ campaign fund accepted contributions from the Maxx Group totaling $2,500, according to Illinois State Board of Elections records. He also has accepted at least $60,000 overall from the insurance industry since the beginning of last year, state elections board records show. Among the donations: $10,000 from the Allstate Insurance Co., $7,500 from State Farm Insurance, $6,000 from Cigna and $1,500 from the political arm of the Illinois Life & Health Insurance Council.

As the law now stands, legislators are entitled to earn money from side jobs. But they should steer clear of anything that even hints at a conflict of interest.

In fact, lawmakers can make it easy for themselves: Outlaw clear-cut conflicts of interest. Find a way to earn side money that doesn’t stoke cynicism and distrust among voters.

It won’t stop all the complaints about corrupt politicians, but it’s a start.

