The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 17, 2024
Editorials Commentary Transportation

CTA must fix worker safety issues with its Second Chance program

Hiring tough-to-employ workers at a livable wage while keeping the L trains clean should be an easy win. But not if CTA messes it up by failing to keep workers safe.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE CTA must fix worker safety issues with its Second Chance program
A worker with the CTA gets ready to clean the inside of a CTA train at “The Yard” located at the Kimball Brown Line Station.

A worker with the CTA gets ready to clean the inside of a CTA train at “The Yard” located at the Kimball Brown Line Station.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Chicago Transit Authority’s Second Chance program should be an out-and-out victory for the troubled transit agency.

The initiative hires ex-offenders — and others who have a tough time finding employment — as temporary employees and puts them to work with CTA crews assigned to clean the exteriors of L trains.

A program that hires tough-to-employ workers at a livable ($15.80 an hour) wage while helping to keep L trains clean should be a win for all involved.

But leave it to the CTA, unfortunately, to find a way to louse it up.

Editorial

Editorial

Second Chance trainees received chemical burns from dealing with acid-based cleaning agents that are typically used to remove graffiti from the outside of L cars, as the Sun-Times’ Lauren FitzPatrick reported June 14. Workers also said when they reported the issue, their CTA supervisors sent them home and referred them for disciplinary action.

One worker said he and a group of others received burns on their hands, arms and elsewhere that were serious enough to require emergency medical care.

The CTA provides the crews with yellow zip-up jumpsuits and rubber gloves, but the cleaning agents were strong enough to seep through, causing pain and peeling to their skin.

Making matters worse: The 240 or so Second Chance employees get no health insurance or paid sick time.

A CTA spokesman said the Second Chance workers weren’t made to include graffiti removal to their cleaning duties — but the agency did admit that sometimes 10 of the 12 workers handling graffiti train washes are Second Chance apprentices.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 308 President Pennie McCoach wants the CTA to remove the apprentices from exterior wash duty because they haven’t been trained to safely use the cleaning chemicals. She also wants back pay for the Second Chance employees who were sent home after reporting their injuries.

The CTA should satisfy both requests — and prevent supervisors from punishing Second Chance workers who are whistleblowers about potential safety problems.

CTA President Dorval Carter Jr., has praised Second Chance as “giving individuals with barriers to employment the opportunity to really turn their lives around.”

Perhaps. But that opportunity shouldn’t come at the cost of worker safety.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines. Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Learn more about the Sun-Times Editorial Board at chicago.suntimes.com/about/editorial-board

Related

Next Up In Editorial
Let's hope feds can quickly untangle Dolton's web of alleged shady dealings
City Council places $160 million bet on revitalizing LaSalle Street
Spike in out-of-state abortion patients is a reason to keep abortion rights in mind this November
Move ahead on Ald. Hopkins' proposal for hearings on troubled Bally’s casino deal
New Argonne/MIT study makes the case for properly funding the CTA
'Marquette Park 4' settlement is another sad example of the need for policing reform
The Latest
Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling looks on as Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks during a news conference at CPD headquarters on the South Side, Friday, April 12, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Extremism in the Ranks
Efforts to root out Chicago police extremism have 'fallen short’ of Mayor Johnson’s promises, watchdog says
The inspector general’s office urged Johnson to create a task force aimed at “preventing, identifying, and eliminating extremist and anti-government activities and associations within CPD.”
By Tom Schuba  and Dan Mihalopoulos
 
GQGl4wXaAAAnafF.jpg
Man charged with setting Bridgeport fire that killed woman, injured 12-year-old girl
Cordale Nichols, 37, was arrested shortly after he allegedly threw an incendiary device through the window of an apartment early Saturday in the 3100 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Close-up of ShotSpotter technology in Chicago
Letters to the Editor
ShotSpotter saves lives
Sometimes people don’t bother to call 911 after hearing shots. ShotSpotter can lead cops and paramedics directly to victims.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Chicago City Hall.
City Hall
Johnson names chief equity officer, gets moving on reparations
Chicago hasn’t had a chief equity officer since Candace Moore left in December. Her successor, Carla Kupe, could play a fundamental role in determining what reparations look like in Chicago.
By Fran Spielman
 
"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart arrives at a June 7 screening of the series in Los Angeles.
Movies and TV
'Daily Show' offers tickets for its Chicago shows during Democratic convention
No word yet on who will host or where the Aug. 19-22 episodes will be taped.
By Darel Jevens
 