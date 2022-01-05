CPS classes canceled again Thursday as CTU, district fail to reach agreement

Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union did not reach an agreement Wednesday to end the union’s refusal of in-person work, leaving classes canceled again Thursday for the second consecutive day.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey told members on a conference call Wednesday evening that the two sides held “substantive discussions” earlier in the day but union leaders “had not seen enough movement” on CPS’ proposals to satisfy the union’s demands.

In response to a question on whether there would be classes Thursday during an interview with Univision Chicago, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said “No.” He said the district is working on a remote learning plan but “we will not be able to implement it ... this week. But what we want is to be able to use the time this week to put the plan” into action, adding, “The challenge is to offer a quality plan to families.”

He also said CPS was working with community organizations to help parents in need of child care while classes were not in person.

Neither side had informed parents or publicly announced Thursday’s plans as of Wednesday evening but Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Martinez and Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady scheduled a press conference for 6:45 p.m. at City Hall.

CPS locked CTU members out of their emails and other accounts at midnight early Wednesday to prevent remote learning. Most schools hadn’t passed out laptops before the union started its action, leaving online classes a highly unlikely possibility anyway.

Earlier Wednesday, Sharkey told reporters during a virtual news conference that, barring a deal that would cement COVID-19 safety protocols the union is seeking, teachers would only return to in-person instruction when the current surge of cases and hospitalizations spurred by the Omicron variant subsides. The union’s labor action calls for no in-person work until Jan. 18.

“What happens if we don’t get an agreement is the surge subsides and when the surge subsides, hopefully quickly, we’ll be back in the classroom doing in-person instruction,” Sharkey said.

Meanwhile more than one-third of CPS students were absent from classes the first two days back from winter break at the start of this week, according to a survey of school leaders conducted by the Chicago principals association.

The school system, which tracks student attendance, has not yet released figures from Monday and Tuesday, when classes resumed after break and before the CTU voted to reject in-person work, leading CPS to cancel Wednesday’s classes.

But Troy LaRaviere, president of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association, said in a virtual media briefing Wednesday that an estimated 36,500 students were absent out of the 107,000 enrolled in the 225 schools whose administrators responded to the survey — a 34% absence rate.

The district’s 515 non-charter schools enroll about 290,000 students. LaRaviere said the survey’s sample size was large enough that he’s confident the results are accurate within 5%. He concluded somewhere between 107,000 and 118,000 students were likely absent.

CPS officials didn’t respond to requests Wednesday to comment on or confirm the principals association’s findings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.