 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

CPS classes canceled again Thursday as CTU, district fail to reach agreement

In an interview with Univision Chicago, CPS CEP Pedro Martinez said the district needs to develop a plan this week on returning to school as the city see a surge in COVID-19 cases.

By Nader Issa and Emmanuel Camarillo Updated
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez speaks at a press conference providing an update on the continued rise of COVID-19 cases, data and CPS students returning to school.
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez
Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union did not reach an agreement Wednesday to end the union’s refusal of in-person work, leaving classes canceled again Thursday for the second consecutive day.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey told members on a conference call Wednesday evening that the two sides held “substantive discussions” earlier in the day but union leaders “had not seen enough movement” on CPS’ proposals to satisfy the union’s demands.

In response to a question on whether there would be classes Thursday during an interview with Univision Chicago, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said “No.” He said the district is working on a remote learning plan but “we will not be able to implement it ... this week. But what we want is to be able to use the time this week to put the plan” into action, adding, “The challenge is to offer a quality plan to families.”

He also said CPS was working with community organizations to help parents in need of child care while classes were not in person.

Neither side had informed parents or publicly announced Thursday’s plans as of Wednesday evening but Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Martinez and Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady scheduled a press conference for 6:45 p.m. at City Hall.

CPS locked CTU members out of their emails and other accounts at midnight early Wednesday to prevent remote learning. Most schools hadn’t passed out laptops before the union started its action, leaving online classes a highly unlikely possibility anyway.

Earlier Wednesday, Sharkey told reporters during a virtual news conference that, barring a deal that would cement COVID-19 safety protocols the union is seeking, teachers would only return to in-person instruction when the current surge of cases and hospitalizations spurred by the Omicron variant subsides. The union’s labor action calls for no in-person work until Jan. 18.

“What happens if we don’t get an agreement is the surge subsides and when the surge subsides, hopefully quickly, we’ll be back in the classroom doing in-person instruction,” Sharkey said.

Meanwhile more than one-third of CPS students were absent from classes the first two days back from winter break at the start of this week, according to a survey of school leaders conducted by the Chicago principals association.

The school system, which tracks student attendance, has not yet released figures from Monday and Tuesday, when classes resumed after break and before the CTU voted to reject in-person work, leading CPS to cancel Wednesday’s classes.

But Troy LaRaviere, president of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association, said in a virtual media briefing Wednesday that an estimated 36,500 students were absent out of the 107,000 enrolled in the 225 schools whose administrators responded to the survey — a 34% absence rate.

The district’s 515 non-charter schools enroll about 290,000 students. LaRaviere said the survey’s sample size was large enough that he’s confident the results are accurate within 5%. He concluded somewhere between 107,000 and 118,000 students were likely absent.

CPS officials didn’t respond to requests Wednesday to comment on or confirm the principals association’s findings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Next Up In Education

The Latest

Austin public library branch closes due to high COVID rate among staff

The West Side branch of the Chicago Public Library system has closed its doors after multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

GM’s new electric truck, the Chevrolet Silverado EV, will face stiff competition, skeptical buyers

Experts say the intense competition in the electric pickup market shows battery-powered vehicles are becoming mainstream after years of confinement to luxury or smaller vehicles.

By Tom Krisher | AP

Preparing for the worst: Cook County morgue deploys trailers at hospitals for looming surge in COVID-19 deaths

More than 250 Cook County residents died of COVID-19 last week, the worst weekly toll seen in the Chicago area since vaccines were introduced. Over the past seven days, the state has averaged more than 25,000 COVID-19 infections. That’s roughly like the population of suburban Melrose Park testing positive each day.

By Mitchell Armentrout

The Mix: Things to do in Chicago Jan. 6-12

The Bowie Ball, "Kayla Dreschler: Magic in Heels" and "Oklahoma!" are among the entertainment offerings in the week ahead.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

‘Parallel Mothers’: Almodóvar smoothly delivers twin stories in the maternity ward

The somber meets the surreal in a gorgeous movie with one of Penelope Cruz’s best performances.

By Richard Roeper

US prisons director resigning after crises-filled tenure

Michael Carvajal, a Trump administration holdover who’s been at the center of myriad crises within the federal prison system, has told Attorney General Merrick Garland he is resigning, the Justice Department said.

By Associated Press