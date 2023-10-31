The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Education News Chicago

Bump in CPS grad rates hailed by mayor, education officials

The modest improvement from an 82% graduation rate in 2022 to 84% this year represents a continued increase since a decade ago, when that rate sat at 59%. Mayor Brandon Johnson and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona lauded the achievement Tuesday.

By  Nader Issa
   
SHARE Bump in CPS grad rates hailed by mayor, education officials
CPS chief education officer Bogdana Chkoumbova joins CPS CEO Pedro Martinez in announcing the rising CPS graduation rates Tuesday at Dyett High School on the South Side with a group of officials that included Mayor Brandon Johnson and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who joined through a video stream.

CPS chief education officer Bogdana Chkoumbova joins CPS CEO Pedro Martinez in announcing the rising CPS graduation rates Tuesday at Dyett High School on the South Side with a group of officials that included Mayor Brandon Johnson and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who joined through a video stream.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Public Schools students graduated at a slightly higher rate last spring than previous years, once again reaching a record high.

The modest improvement from an 82% graduation rate in 2022 to 84% this year represents a continued increase since a decade ago, when that rate sat at 59%.

“Each and every one of these data points represents real students with real dreams and real achievements, and we could not be more proud of them,” CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said.

“This class of ’23, their freshman year ended June of 2020, and remember what happened March of 2020,” he said, referencing the start of the coronavirus pandemic. “Remember also how they started their sophomore year. I want you to take these results and put them in that context.”

Martinez announced the achievements Tuesday at Dyett High School on the South Side with a group of officials that included Mayor Brandon Johnson and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who joined through a video stream. A few dozen educators and students watched on in a crowded studio room.

Leaders said 65% of graduates this year enrolled in college, which is a slight increase from the past couple years but still lower than pre-pandemic days. About 89% CPS ninth graders are deemed “on track” to graduate based on their success in their first year of high school, a measure that researchers say is a telling indication of positive outcomes.

“CPS is raising the bar in education,” Cardona said. “Like many, this district has historically faced some real challenges. ... But the results we’re seeing here are promising signs for the future of education in Chicago even despite the impacts of the pandemic.

“In education policy sometimes there can be a tendency to gravitate toward the shiny new initiatives that make a lot of noise but have little chance of being effective and sustainable for the longterm,” he said. “In Chicago you’ve rejected that mindset. You made a plan and doubled down on the investments we know work.”

Officials cited the hiring of more social workers and counselors, preservation and creation of specialty programs, early college credit programs and career and technical education as methods that have helped student achievement. Many of those initiatives and programs have been infused with resources from federal pandemic relief funding, which runs out next school year, exposing a nearly $400 million structural deficit.

District leaders and Board of Education members have warned for more than a year that the resources that have helped turn around these metrics cannot continue without more funding from state and federal officials.

Johnson said these gains “didn’t happen overnight. It happened with tremendous struggle.” He cited schools like Dyett, which was itself only saved from closure because of a parent-led hunger strike a decade ago. Now it’s one of about 20 so-called “sustainable community schools” that have partnerships with community organizations and support both students and their families with resources. It’s a model that Johnson, the Chicago Teachers Union and many advocates have pushed to expand around the city.

“Data doesn’t tell the whole story,” Johnson added. “We know that these gains have not been felt equally across the entire city. And so despite today’s inspiring announcement, we know that too many of our schools are still suffering from the effects of historic disinvestment and disempowerment.”

Next Up In Education
Our public schools can be life-changing for migrant kids
Improv at Schurz High School brings neuro-divergent teens out of their shell
Columbia College classes canceled amid adjunct faculty strike
Illinois reading scores have bounced back, but math scores remain below pre-pandemic levels
Say no to pay for Chicago school board members
Columbia College Chicago adjunct faculty to strike Monday
The Latest
UTEP v Northwestern
College Sports
One-and-done for interim coach David Braun at Northwestern? It’s not so crystal clear anymore
Athletic director Derrick Gragg didn’t want to address whether or not there’s anything Braun can do to at least be considered for the head coaching job beyond this season, but he did tell the Sun-Times he has been “truly impressed.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
Mayor Rahm Emanuel (right) confers with Ald. Ed Burke (14th) at a City Council meeting in 2017.
Ed Burke
Rahm or Ed? Expert witness quizzed on who had the most clout during sneak peek at possible Burke trial testimony
U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall held Tuesday’s hearing to determine whether Elmhurst University political science professor Constance Mixon should be allowed to testify during ex-Ald. Ed Burke’s trial.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
merlin_116412378.jpg
Bears
1st-and-10: Time for Bears GM Ryan Poles to dig deep — into his pockets
The upshot of the acquisition of pass rusher Montez Sweat is that Poles eventually will have to overpay someone — Sweat or cornerback Jaylon Johnson, most likely — to fuel the Bears’ rebuild. It’s the cost of getting better in the NFL.
By Mark Potash
 
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk out of the White House to host a Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday.
Politics
President Joe Biden will visit Illinois Nov. 9 to tout White House agenda
Biden was last in Chicago on June 28, to deliver a speech on “Bidenomics” at the Old Post Office, and for political fundraising.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat warms up before the Broncos game.
Bears
The Bears paid the Commanders for the privilege of eventually paying Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat isn’t Chase Claypool — he’s more accomplished and much more likely to stay with the team throughout his prime. For him to be worth what the Bears paid the Commanders — and will have to pay Sweat soon — his prime better be good.
By Patrick Finley
 