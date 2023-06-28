The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Education News Chicago

CPS unveils new process for schools to drop racist namesakes

Chicago Public Schools officials have been working on an updated naming policy for more than two years after a Chicago Sun-Times investigation found 30 schools were named for slaveholders.

By  Nader Issa
   
SHARE CPS unveils new process for schools to drop racist namesakes
A new sign was installed at Harriet Tubman Elementary School in Lakeview last year after a racist namesake was removed.

A new sign was installed at Harriet Tubman Elementary School in Lakeview last year after a racist namesake was removed.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file photo

Five more Chicago public schools are getting new names, some of them to replace racist or problematic namesakes, as the school system unveiled a new process Wednesday for more schools to be renamed in the future.

Chicago Public Schools officials have been working on an updated naming policy for more than two years after a Chicago Sun-Times investigation found 30 schools were named for slaveholders, and schools named after white people — mostly men — outnumbered those named for African Americans by 4-1, Latinos 9-1 and indigenous people 120-1. Those findings surprised district officials, who vowed to make improvements.

Schools looking to change their names can now submit a request, launch community engagement that take students’ opinions into consideration, draft an equity plan and vote on a name. The school’s regional administrator and then the Board of Education must approve a change before it’s made.

“Our updated policy is more collaborative with not only our principals and LSC members, but our school communities, including and, most importantly, our students,” said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez in a statement. “Lifting up student voice is one of the most important actions we can take as educators. Our students want their voices heard, and having a say in their school’s namesakes is the first step in being partners in a global society.”

Students criticized the district in late 2021 — a year after the Sun-Times report — for taking longer than promised to release the new policy. A handful of schools changed their names since then, and three schools more the process in recent months and will have new names for the next school year, officials announced.

Related

Tonti Elementary in Gage Park, named for explorer Enrico Tonti, will become Monarcas Academy. Tonti was among the first Europeans to reach of the mouth of the Mississippi River from the top, and he’s credited with the founding of Peoria, Illinois. But two enslaved people were in his traveling party, and it wasn’t clear if Tonti owned them.

CPS Chief Education Officer Bogdana Chkoumbova said the school community chose Monarcas as its new name because the word is Spanish for monarch, and “like many families in this community, the monarch butterfly travels from Mexico to Chicago.”

Over in Avalon Park, Caldwell Academy of Math & Science will become Daisy Bates Academy of Social Justice. Charles P. Caldwell was a Chicago physician and president of Chicago’s Municipal Tuberculosis Sanitarium. During Caldwell’s time leading the sanitarium, “a Black doctor who had graduated from Cornell, stood at the top of the civil service list and was toured through the hospital by Dr. Caldwell himself, was dismissed for his skin color before he could start working there,” according to the Sun-Times investigation.

Daisy Bates, the school’s new namesake, was an American civil rights activist, publisher and journalist whose newspaper documented the battle to end segregation in Arkansas.

Related

And in Bridgeport, McClellan Elementary will transition to Minnie Miñoso Academy. It was named for George B. McClellan, a Union Army commander who used a racial slur in statements after the Civil War and viewed slavery as an institution recognized in the U.S. Constitution and entitled to federal protection, the Sun-Times reported.

Orestes “Minnie” Miñoso was a Cuban baseball player who played in the Negro Leagues and became an All-Star third baseman. His stardom grew in Chicago, where he became the first Black player on the Chicago White Sox and earned the nicknames “The Cuban Comet” and “Mr. White Sox.”

Two other preschools will have new names: Northwest Early Childhood Center in Jefferson Park will become Catalpa Early Childhood Center for for the catalpa tree that’s indigenous to Illinois and grows around the school building; and the Lincoln Park Early Learning Center will be the Dr. Fisher Early Learning Center, named for Dr. Lester Fisher, the first ever executive director of Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.

Next Up In Education
Mayor Johnson faces first school board pick as its president, Miguel del Valle, announces exit
Chicago’s Urban Prep can stay open as lawsuit fighting its closure continues, appeals court rules
John Goodenough, a Nobel Prize-winning co-creator of the revolutionary lithium battery, dies at 100
New summer program for students tours Chicago pollution hotspots
Mayor Johnson passes on trying to pull cops from schools
Leaders aim to block CPS takeover of Urban Prep charter school
The Latest
Top draft pick Connor Bedard tries on his new Blackhawks jersey at the NHL Draft in Nashville.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks officially select Connor Bedard with No. 1 pick in NHL draft
Bedard, the most anticipated NHL prospect in eight years, became the cornerstone of the Hawks’ next era Wednesday.
By Ben Pope
 
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin
Politics
Field of Bears suitors grows to five: Aurora joins rush to lure team with new stadium
With the team’s Arlington Heights proposal in flux, an Aurora spokesman said Bears representatives “responded quickly and positively” to their entreaty, which follows others from Naperville and Waukegan.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Bleachers are set up along South Michigan Avenue near East Jackson Drive as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race downtown, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
NASCAR on a budget: How to experience the NASCAR race and related events for free
People outside the track can catch glimpses of the race. And NASCAR Village in Butler Field will be open. Bars across the city will be hosting NASCAR watch parties.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
NASCAR fans take pictures during NASCAR night Tuesday at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Sound advice: Expert says NASCAR spectators should protect their hearing
When 40 stock car drivers hit the streets this weekend, their roaring V8s will be bellowing at levels that could hurt spectators’ hearing.
By David Struett
 
Chicago Board of Education President Miguel del Valle speaks during the monthly board meeting at the Chicago Public Schools headquarters on August 28, 2019. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Education
Mayor Johnson faces first school board pick as its president, Miguel del Valle, announces exit
Del Valle led the school board through multiple crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and protests surrounding the school district’s renewal of its police contract.
By Nader Issa and Fran Spielman
 