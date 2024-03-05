The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Education News Chicago

City Colleges brings back South Side nursing school

A new facility in Washington Park will return heath care training to an area that lost it years ago.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE City Colleges brings back South Side nursing school
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson claps at Kennedy-King College in Englewood.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Tuesday the return of a nursing program at Kennedy-King College and two new facilities in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

City Colleges of Chicago plans to open a nursing school program on the South Side, bringing health care training back to an area that lost it years ago.

The community college system on Tuesday announced it will construct a new clinical training facility — called Malcolm X College Learning Center — in Washington Park. It’s a joint effort with the University of Chicago, which plans to open an adjacent clinical lab.

The two buildings are expected to break ground in 2025 and open in the 2026-2027 school year. They will be constructed on Garfield Boulevard between the Green Line tracks and Calumet Avenue.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the project will provide access to healthcare education that “extends beyond the neighborhoods that are most connected.”

The project will also provide training for much-needed healthcare jobs that pay well. Registered nurses in Cook County earn annual median salaries of $83,000.

City Colleges of Chicago and UChicago Medicine plan to build new facilities just east of the Green Line's Garfield station.

City Colleges of Chicago and UChicago Medicine plan to build new facilities just east of the Green Line’s Garfield station.

Handout

“This investment here on the South Side of Chicago will have reverberating impacts throughout the entire city,” Johnson said.

The University of Chicago clinical lab will consolidate existing labs at their medical campus and shift 350 jobs — plus an additional 200 — to the Washington Park neighborhood. The first floor of the facility will be rentable retail space, which officials said will help support restaurants and businesses, as well as the transit hub.

“I really believe it will help us bring more opportunity to the area,” University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos said at the announcement.

An aerial view of where City Colleges of Chicago and UChicago Medicine plan to build new facilities.

An aerial view of where City Colleges of Chicago and UChicago Medicine plan to build new facilities.

Handout

The City Colleges learning center will establish its first clinical lab technician program in Chicago. When fully operating, the Learning Center could serve up to 800 students a year.

At the moment, nursing students must complete clinical rotations outside of the school system, mostly at hospitals, since the school does not have its own program, a school spokeswoman said. The learning center will include classrooms, dry labs, office space and ground-floor retail space.

City Colleges will also soon offer a full nursing pathway at Kennedy-King College in Englewood. The program will include an associate's degree in nursing, a licensed practical nursing program and a basic nursing assistant program. The school expects to graduate 50 basic nursing assistant students per year by fall 2024, 50 associate degree earners in nursing and 10 licensed practical nurse degree earners in 2027, and 100 degree-seeking students per year by 2028.

City Colleges began consolidating its nursing programs in 2014, eventually closing programs at all of its campuses except for Malcolm X College on the Near West Side.

Ald. Janette Taylor (20th), who represents parts of the South Side, said that decision “really hurt us.”

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) speaks at Kennedy-King College in Englewood,

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) speaks Tuesday at Kennedy-King College in Englewood, where students will be able to pursue nursing degrees through a partnership of the City Colleges of Chicago, the University of Chicago and the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The consolidation led to a drop in nursing enrollment from about 1,500 to 330 students in 2018, Tony Johnston, the president of the Cook County College Teachers Union, said at the time.

“Young people just didn't really want to travel” to the one remaining campus that offered nursing training, Taylor said Tuesday. “So I'm excited that we listened to folks on this side of the community... I'm excited that they're bringing this back.”

City Colleges will invest about $40 million into the Malcolm X College Learning Center, a spokeswoman said. City Colleges Chancellor Juan Salgado said the school would be seeking state resources but did not elaborate.

UChicago Medicine said its lab is still in the design stages and may cost at least $200 million, according to the university’s current estimates. The school said it will not seek public funding.

The UChicago Medicine Clinical Labs will be built on land owned by the University of Chicago. The Malcolm X Learning Center will be built on land owned by the CTA.

Next Up In Education
Senate backs Mayor Johnson and CTU-backed plan to elect 10 city school board members this November
CPS parents rally in the Loop seeking improved special education programs
Dr. John Phair, a leading HIV researcher, father of rocker Liz Phair, dead at 89
Kenwood Academy often makes house calls to verify students’ residency — a practice some parents call invasive
Black History Month offers lessons, excitement for young Chicago students
Learning English through Dungeons and Dragons: How students role play slaying beasts to master a new language
The Latest
CPD 2024 Sergeant's Exam YouTube video clip
Columnists
What color is a trusted face?
Some Chicago police officers are upset that CPD video promoting upcoming sergeant’s exam leaves out a certain category of cop.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Examples of products containing red dye 3 or titanium dioxide, two of five additives that would be banned for use in foods and beverages under legislation proposed in Illinois. Shown are Kimberley’s frosted soft sugar cookies, Nesquik strawberry low-fat milk, Streit’s Jordan almonds and Sun-Maid vanilla yogurt covered raisins purchased on Jan. 21, 2024 in Chicago.
Other Views
Illinois is fighting for safer food. Don’t let food manufacturers derail the effort.
The Food and Drug Administration doesn’t reevaluate the safety of food chemicals once they’re on the market. Until the FDA begins taking action, states should step up and protect their consumers from these toxic food chemicals. Don’t believe food companies that say there are not safer alternatives, a former food industry executive writes.
 
fotw03-06-24linesskylineRS.jpeg
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Turn to spring fishing, Braidwood opener and a mudpuppy lure
The plethora of reports and photos this week are good indications of spring fishing being here and lead this truly sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Timothy Mapes walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being sentenced, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Powerbrokers and political insiders asked judge to go easy on convicted top aide to Michael Madigan
Timothy Mapes was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison for lying to a grand jury. Now we know who wrote letters to the judge on his behalf.
By Dave McKinney
 
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is in his third season.
Bears
Bears giving CB Jaylon Johnson the franchise tag
The Bears decided to give Johnson the franchise tag Tuesday, ensuring the cornerback will return for at least one more season and keeping the negotiating window open for a contract extension.
By Patrick Finley
 