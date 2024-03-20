CPS launches fast track to STEM master’s degrees

Chicago Public Schools juniors and seniors could trim two years off the time it takes to earn a college degree in a new dual-enrollment program with City Colleges of Chicago and Illinois Institute of Technology.

The Runway 606 program, starting this fall, will allow any CPS student with a 2.5 GPA to apply for dual enrollment with City Colleges of Chicago and a pathway to earn a technology-based degree at Illinois Institute of Technology.

This is not another run-of-the-mill dual-enrollment program, school officials said Wednesday. It will also feature support services for students, such as mentoring and a $25,000 yearly scholarship to students who attend Illinois Institute of Technology.

“It's not only about math and science, but it is also about mentorship,” Illinois Tech President Raj Echambadi said. “It is about the holistic well-being of a student.”

The program aims to boost the number of students earning degrees in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

Students could earn a master's degree in four years after graduating from CPS, since program participants would have taken two years of dual-enrollment classes during their high school junior and senior years.

Runway 606 was piloted last fall with 85 CPS juniors and seniors at eight schools. It focused on cybersecurity, a booming industry of well-paying jobs.

This fall, the program is expanding to all CPS schools, school officials said. They hope the program expands to include as many 300 students.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said he is interested in expanding the program with Illinois Tech to other universities. He said the supportive services will help CPS students succeed in the long run.

“We're transforming our educational system so that it actually works for children who need the most support,” Martinez said.

City Colleges Chancellor Juan Salgado said the program is another example of collaboration with other schools.

The Engineering Pathways program has been offering CPS students guaranteed admission to the University of Illinois’ college of engineering for six years, he said. City Colleges’ Star Scholarship program has been offering free tuition to achieving CPS graduates for years.