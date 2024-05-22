The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Education News Chicago

CPS board, Springfield could hold dueling votes on school cops

The debate around police in schools has been a thorny one since the social justice protests in the summer of 2020 after a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd. A Springfield bill on the issue is the latest backlash to Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Board of Education.

By  Nader Issa
   
SHARE CPS board, Springfield could hold dueling votes on school cops
Screen Shot 2024-05-22 at 7.55.03 PM.png

Youth activists demand the removal of school resource officers from Chicago Public Schools in front of CPS headquarters in 2020.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times file photo

State lawmakers are advancing a bill this week that would leave the decision on cops in Chicago Public Schools to local school councils, potentially upending the Board of Education’s plan to vote Thursday to remove officers from 39 high schools that still have them.

The bill is the latest backlash in Springfield against policy changes proposed by Mayor Brandon Johnson’s school board that align with his progressive education agenda. The Illinois Senate is also expected to vote Thursday on a bill extending a ban on school closings and limiting the school board’s authority to make budgetary and admissions changes affecting selective enrollment schools.

Backers of the bills have criticized the mayor’s administration for attempting to implement major changes at CPS before the city’s school board becomes fully elected for the first time in early 2027, particularly after Johnson’s former employer the Chicago Teachers Union pushed for years to create an elected school board to give parents a bigger voice.

Related

The debate around police in schools has been a thorny one since the social justice protests in the summer of 2020 after Minneapolis police murdered George Floyd. Student activists called on the Board of Education to end its contract with the Chicago Police Department that year, worth $33 million at the time.

Instead of a blanket removal of officers, CPS has reduced the cost of the deal and allowed local school councils to vote on removing cops from their schools. Most have done so — only 39 high schools still have at least one officer. As schools removed their cops, they developed alternative safety plans and were given resources to pay for new restorative justice coordinators, deans and other programs aimed at addressing the root causes of conflicts and students’ trauma.

Many schools have reported positive results.

The University of Chicago Education Lab worked with CPS to analyze the effectiveness of the restorative practices that replaced policing and found student arrests dropped 35% in schools and 15% outside of schools while decreasing out-of-school suspensions by 18%.

Related

Still, some schools have said they’d prefer to keep their officers, who they feel offer a sense of safety and are welcome members of the school community.

The Board of Education is expected to vote Thursday to remove cops from all the remaining high schools and give them resources for alternative plans.

But House Bill 5008, sponsored by Rep. Mary Gill, D-Chicago, could prevent that. The bill would amend the Illinois School Code to add a new item to the “powers and duties” of Chicago’s local school councils: “Until February 1, 2027, to contract with the Chicago Police Department to have police officers or school resource officers on high school grounds.”

The bill initially opened contracting with the Police Department to all schools, including elementaries, and would have permanently cemented LSCs’ power on school cops.

Gill filed an amendment to the bill Monday that passed the Police and Fire Committee on Wednesday sunsetting the provision in 2027 — when Chicago’s fully elected school board is inaugurated — and clarifying that it applied only to high schools.

Gill — who represents the Far South Side’s Beverly and Mount Greenwood neighborhoods and a few south suburbs — has said a local school council member who was upset with the Board of Education’s plans asked her to take up the bill to maintain local control over school cops.

Some advocates have raised other questions about the bill’s language, including whether it puts the onus on local school councils to negotiate individual contracts with CPD, and whether it makes school police a requirement rather than a choice if hiring cops becomes among an LSC’s “duties.”

Gill’s office didn’t immediately respond to questions about those concerns.

Next Up In Education
CPS expert's remarks that not all instances of sex abuse cause trauma met with ire in state legislature
En Pilsen, un grupo fomenta el diálogo interno positivo y la inteligencia emocional entre las niñas
Students protest Israel-Hamas war during School of the Art Institute of Chicago commencement
Garlic in your nostrils? Potatoes in your socks? Health misinformation is rampant on TikTok, Chicago researchers find
Pro-Palestine groups rally at 18th District police station
Pilsen group encourages positive self-talk, coping skills in young girls: 'It's OK to say you have problems'
The Latest
CITYCOUNCIL-052324-31.JPG
City Hall
Johnson lays groundwork to restore Ramirez-Rosa to his City Council leadership team
Johnson said he has not made “any commitment to anyone” about committee chairmanships. But he made it clear that Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, once forced to resign from Council leadership, would soon be rewarded with a committee chairmanship.
By Fran Spielman
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson listens to discussion during a Wednesday's City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
City Hall
City Council vote could allow members to keep ShotSpotter in their wards
After a long, emotionally charged debate, a defiant City Council voted 34-14 to lay the groundwork to tie Mayor Brandon Johnson’s hands when it comes to canceling the contract with the gunshot detection technology known as ShotSpotter.
By Fran Spielman
 
Neil Young (right) performs May 4 with Crazy Horse bandmates Micah Nelson (from left), Billy Talbot and Ralph Molina in New Orleans.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago May 23-29: The Mix
Neil Young & Crazy Horse in concert, Circus Vazquez, the 35th Rhinoceros Theater Festival, and a 3-day Belmont-Sheffield Music Festival are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
In this photo illustration, packages and pills of Zantac, a popular medication which decreases stomach acid production and prevents heartburn, sit on a table on September 19, 2019 in New York City.
Health
Cancer causer or heartburn healer? Lawyers make closing pitches in first jury trial over Zantac cancer claims
The trial — a first for thousands of similar cases across the country to make it to a jury — has lasted three weeks. The jury of nine women and three men will now deliberate over whether the heartburn drug caused an 89-year-old Brookfield woman’s colon cancer.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
A large cicada brood emerges around a tree Wednesday in Western Springs.
Cicada Watch 2024
As cicadas emerge, nature lovers travel thousands of miles to converge on Illinois
For tourists, Illinois is the place to be for the historic cicada emergence. The 17-year cicadas will mainly cover the northern half of the state while the 13-year cicadas are centered mostly in the southern part, and the two are set to converge near Springfield.
By Dorothy Hernandez  and Mary Norkol
 