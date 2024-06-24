Man injured in North Lawndale shooting
A man was critically injured in a shooting in North Lawndale on Sunday night, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road about 9:15 p.m. and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot several times, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
