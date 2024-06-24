The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 24, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man injured in North Lawndale shooting

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
CrimeScene-LCN-040213-1.jpg

Sun-Times file

A man was critically injured in a shooting in North Lawndale on Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road about 9:15 p.m. and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot several times, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, June 24, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Cubs right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. has a 0.00 ERA this season though seven outings.
Cubs
Cubs put Mark Leiter Jr. on injured list
Leiter is just the latest Cubs hurler to end up on the IL, further testing the team’s depth.
By Brian Sandalow
 
New York Mets v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Ryne Sandberg reflects on ‘love, life, family and friends’ as Cubs unveil his statue outside Wrigley Field
Sandberg said attending the ceremony was a “guarantee,” even after his cancer diagnosis this past winter.
By Maddie Lee
 
Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
Chicago Sky and WNBA
This time it's Angel Reese’s turn: Sky rookie leads comeback win against Fever
Reese has 25 points, 16 rebounds — her eighth straight double-double — to lead Sky past rival Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
By Annie Costabile
 
carrol shooting 03092018-1.jpg
Crime
2 shot, wounded in South Chicago
A 25-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in the 7900 block of South Merrill Avenue, police said. She is in critical condition. A man suffered a graze wound.
By Sun-Times Wire
 