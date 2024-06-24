Man shot, wounded in Little Village near scene of triple shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting in Little Village on Sunday afternoon, just hours after another shooting on the same block left one person dead and two others injured, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue about 6:25 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man who told them he had exchanged gunfire with others, police said. A 31-year-old man took himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police said the younger man was a concealed carry permit holder.

Earlier, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the same block about 5 p.m. and found a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.

A 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman took themselves to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. The man was in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, and the woman was in good condition after being shot in the leg.

