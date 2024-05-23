The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Education Chicago Springfield

Advocates worry 120 schools could lose after-school programs this summer

Illinois mistakenly overspent its latest round of funding and will run out of money for hundreds of programs statewide that serve around 40,000 students, including about 15,000 kids in Chicago. Advocates encouraged state lawmakers to intervene.

By  Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
   
SHARE Advocates worry 120 schools could lose after-school programs this summer
20240515_134424.jpg

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez and joins Chicago Public Schools supporters recently in Springfield. Board of Education President Jianan Shi and Martinez said they spoke with Illinois Senate and House leaders as well as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office about SB 2943 when they traveled to Springfield last week. The bill would allocate $50 million to support the programs around the state.

Nader Issa/Sun-Times file photo

Advocates say more than 120 Chicago Public Schools stand to lose vital after-school programs this summer due to a funding error by state officials and are calling on leaders in Springfield and Chicago to keep the initiatives running.

For decades, these programs have been funded through a federal grant. But Illinois mistakenly overspent its latest round of funding and will run out of money for hundreds of programs statewide that serve around 40,000 students, including about 15,000 kids in Chicago.

A coalition of community groups rallied outside CPS’ downtown offices Thursday ahead of the monthly Board of Education meeting to draw attention to the impending losses. Advocates encouraged state lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 2943, which would allocate $50 million to support the programs around the state. This is separate from general education funding for which CPS, the Chicago Teachers Union and community groups have lobbied.

Lindsey Ridley said she wants a better childhood for her daughter at Parkside Academy in South Shore than she had herself, and after-school programs are key in that goal.

“Not bringing in community partners, and trying to shrink the options students have instead of growing them, it’s a domino effect,” Ridley said. “It falls out of the schools and into the neighborhoods.

“Parents constantly make sacrifices to better their children,” Ridley said. “But time and time again, I see us shortchanged by Chicago Public Schools, by the Board of Education. I can’t shortchange my mortgage. I can’t shortchange my rent. I can’t shortchange my bank. So why should I shortchange my daughter’s education?”

Board of Education President Jianan Shi and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said they spoke with Illinois Senate and House leaders as well as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office about SB 2943 when they traveled to Springfield last week.

Peter Brosnan, executive director of the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council, one of the groups rallying Thursday, acknowledged the legislative session is set to wrap up this week. He said the city and school district must find money for these programs elsewhere if the bill doesn’t pass.

“Now’s the time to come up with a Plan B,” Brosnan said. “We cannot allow the kind of fundamental infrastructure in these 123 schools in Chicago to kind of break away. We have to sustain that.”

Chicago has used a lot of the federal funding to pay for “community schools,” where a coordinator brings in organizations and programs for a myriad of purposes, like violence prevention, academic support for students, social emotional learning, ESL classes for parents and health care clinics for the community.

“We know they work,” Brosnan said. “They do exactly what they are supposed to do.”

He pointed out Mayor Brandon Johnson is a big supporter of community schools and ran on a platform of expanding a more robust model called “sustainable community schools.” Brosnan said the mayor now needs to make these programs a priority and not simply blame the state for not funding them.

Angel Flores, a resource coordinator at Shields Elementary, said the programs there have taught students about 3D printing, allowed them to build robots and provided opportunities to explore Chicago. A partnership with the nonprofit Girls on the Run helped more than 50 girls complete a 5K race and gave 39 girls a free pair of gym shoes, Flores said.

“The impact of our after-school program has been so significant for many students and their families,”Flores said.

Dara Munson, president and CEO of the advocacy group Family Focus, said these “transformative” after-school programs are crucial to keeping kids safe during the peak hours of violence and crime by and against teens. She said the groups have found 72% of regularly participating students have improved their academic performance, and 88% of parents have reported positive changes in their children’s behavior as a result of after-school programming.

“That is what we are taking from these young people,” Munson said. “We know that that harm may be irreversible.”

Sarah Karp covers education for WBEZ.

Next Up In Education
Northwestern president grilled by Republicans about deal with pro-Palestinian protesters
Photo that stirred antisemitism concerns fuels yearbook controversy at Bartlett High School
CPS board, Springfield could hold dueling votes on school cops
CPS expert's remarks that not all instances of sex abuse cause trauma met with ire in state legislature
En Pilsen, un grupo fomenta el diálogo interno positivo y la inteligencia emocional entre las niñas
Students protest Israel-Hamas war during School of the Art Institute of Chicago commencement
The Latest
CV-UNION-033021-12.JPG. Hundreds of union members deemed essential get doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site run by the Chicago Federation of Labor at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 on the South Side, Monday, March 29, 2021. | Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Las vacunas COVID-19 gratuitas podrían ser cosa del pasado; el programa federal va a finalizar
El Programa Puente de Acceso iba a ser temporal y su final estaba planeado inicialmente para diciembre. Ahora se espera que finalice en agosto.
By USA TODAY
 
Screen Shot 2024-05-21 at 8.17.02 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
La debutante en el Sky Kamilla Cardoso quiere regresar a jugar con fuerza
Su calendario de seis semanas se ha reducido a cuatro y su regreso está previsto para el 1 de junio.
By Annie Costabile
 
Shipments Of A Generic Zantac Halted After FDA Warns Of Low Level Probable Carcinogen In Zantac And Its Generic Version
La Voz Chicago
¿Causante del cáncer o curativo de la acidez estomacal? Abogados hacen sus argumentos finales sobre Zantac
El juicio— el primero de miles de casos similares en todo el país en llegar a un jurado— ha durado tres semanas. El jurado, compuesto por nueve mujeres y tres hombres, deliberará ahora sobre si el medicamento contra la acidez estomacal le causó cáncer de colon a una mujer de 89 años de Brookfield.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
cst.brightspotcdn.jpg
Letters to the Editor
Brandon Johnson's critics are nothing like the old 'Vrdolyak 29'
Those questioning the mayor’s moves include many Black and reform-minded council members who believe Carlos Ramirez-Rosa’s arm-twisting tactics at the zoning committee can’t be overlooked.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams
Bears
Bears coach: 'I see progress' in QB Caleb Williams in first week of OTAs
The Bears defense seems far ahead of the offense — and with good reason. The Bears are installing new coordinator Shane Waldron’s offensive scheme with a rookie quarterback under center.
By Patrick Finley
 