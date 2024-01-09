The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Education News Chicago

North suburban family lied to get into selective CPS schools, inspector general finds

Once it was time for high school, the family moved into the city but said they lived in a poorer area to boost their kids chances of getting into selective enrollment school

By  Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
   
SHARE North suburban family lied to get into selective CPS schools, inspector general finds
Northside College Preparatory School, located at 5501 N. Kedzie Ave., on the Northwest Side.

Northside College Preparatory School, located at 5501 N. Kedzie Ave., on the Northwest Side.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

A north suburban Lincolnwood family improperly sent their two kids to a Chicago Public Schools selective enrollment elementary school for six years.

Then, once it was time for high school, the family moved into the city but lied about living in a lower income neighborhood to boost the children’s chances of getting into a selective enrollment high school.

That’s according to an investigation done by the CPS Inspector General’s office, which detailed the findings in its annual report released Tuesday.

From May 2014 until August 2020, the family violated CPS’ student residency requirements by enrolling their kids at Decatur Classical Elementary in West Rogers Park, investigators found. The school sits a few blocks from neighboring suburb Lincolnwood, where the family lived.

The parents owned several residential properties in Chicago through their real estate company and used those city addresses in CPS enrollment materials to lie about where they lived, the IG’s office said.

During the investigation, the parents denied living in Lincolnwood, the report said. First, they said the Lincolnwood address was used as an office for their real estate company, then they said that address was a home used by elderly relatives.

The family eventually moved to “a relatively affluent part of Chicago,” the inspector general said, but “boosted their children’s chances of being admitted to a selective enrollment school by lying about where they lived in the city.”

Kids get into selective enrollment schools based on their academic performance and their socioeconomic status, which is grouped into four tiers based on where they live.

When they moved into Chicago, the family moved to a neighborhood that’s in the highest income tier but submitted paperwork claiming they lived in the lowest income tier, the IG found.

That meant one of their kids got into Whitney Young Academic Center despite having academic credentials that wouldn’t have met the threshold for her correct socioeconomic tier, the report said. And even after investigators interviewed the parents, they kept lying on their selective enrollment applications.

In March 2022, their other child was admitted to Northside College Prep despite scoring below the academic threshold for students in their correct socioeconomic tier, the IG said.

The watchdog office recommended CPS try to recoup $138,962 in non-resident tuition from the parents for the years the kids were enrolled at Decatur while living in Lincolnwood, and to permanently ban the kids from CPS selective enrollment schools.

The non-residency tuition rate varies slightly from year to year. Last school year it was $18,954.

The children were un-enrolled for the start of this school year, and CPS told the IG’s office that it reached a settlement with the parents for the tuition they owed.

Next Up In Education
CPS reports up to 77,000 computers lost or stolen in a year
Jill Biden, Halle Berry to hit Chicago for event on menopause research and women’s health
Local school councils should have the final say on keeping police in Chicago schools
When college students have no home, it’s up to their schools to step up
Dawoud Bey, Chicago photographer, focuses in new exhibition on how slavery still lives
Racing to save ancient history, University of Chicago scientists work to preserve carvings in Egypt
The Latest
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, in 2023.
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago announces dates for 2024 summer festivals, Air and Water Show moved for Democratic convention
Millennium Park’s 20th anniversary will be marked with a four-day fest in July.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Thrust into online learning during the pandemic, Chicago Public Schools spent hundreds of millions in federal COVID relief dollars on laptops and other devices over the past few years.
Education
CPS reports up to 77,000 computers lost or stolen in a year
Some devices ultimately turned up but CPS’ inspector general blames the mess on a flawed system for recouping devices and tracking them.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Nader Issa
 
Carlos Kalmar returns this year for his 25th and final season conducting at the Grant Park Music Festival.
Entertainment and Culture
Grant Park Music Festival’s 2024 season marks 90th year of the Chicago summer music series
This season also marks the final one for principal conductor and artistic director Carlos Kalmar.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
AP23357228489877.jpg
College Sports
Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. files restraining order against school after suspension
Shannon’s attorneys said the university rushed to judgment and did not follow its protocols. “All we want for our client is a fair process, and TJ has not received that yet,” they said in a statement.
By Andrew Seligman | Associated Press
 