Delia Ramirez holds onto lead over Gil Villegas in newly drawn Illinois 3rd District

In Illinois’ newly created 3rd Congressional District aimed at adding another Latino legislator to the U.S. House of Representatives, Delia Ramirez, a progressive state representativefrom Chicago held onto a strong steady lead over Ald. Gilbert “Gil” Villegas (36th) and two other challengers.

Ramirez was up 66% to Villegas’ 25%, with more than half of the 551 precincts counted. The district where 4 out of every 10 people old enough to vote are Latino is rooted on the city’s Northwest Side and expands across northern suburbs from Addison, Bensenville to West Chicago to Winfield.

Iymen H. Chehade, a college instructor involved in the House Ethics probe of U.S. Rep. Marie Newman, D-LaGrange, trailed with 6% and registered nurse Juan Aguirre with 4% of the votes.

State Rep. Delia Ramirez, 38, who is running for Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary, walks to her precinct with her husband Boris Hernandez and her mother Maria Ramirez at Harriet Beecher Stowe Elementary School in the Humboldt Park neighborhood during the 2022 Illinois primary election Tuesday morning. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

In Logan Square, a salsa song created by Ramirez’s campaign blasted outside a polling location at 3651 W. Schubert Ave. in Chicago’s 35th Ward.

“Delia, she’s ready,” the song says, “ready to interrupt the corruption.”

An hour before the polls closed, Ramirez stopped by the jungle gym of the James Monroe Public School to take photos and rally voters.

“I’m feeling good,” said Ramirez, 38, before any results were announced. “Folks have worked so hard to get to this moment in seven months — to send the first Latina from the Midwest to Congress but (also) someone who’s been in this neighborhood my whole life.”

Ramirez, who is the daughter of Guatemalan immigrants, said she could be one of the few leaders in Congress living in a mixed immigration status household. Her husband, who has Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals protections, was unable to vote for her.

36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas, who is running for IL 3rd Congressional District, voted at Schorsch Village Hall Tuesday. Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Villegas, a 51-year-old former Marine who’s served in City Council since 2015, planned to join his supporters Tuesday evening at a restaurant in Belmont Cragin. There, about an hour after polls closed, a handful of people, drinks in hand, crowded around a television broadcasting election returns. Classic salsa music played as the small crowd waited for Villegas to arrive.

While both leading candidates are Latino, they clearly differ on some issues. The election party for Villegas included a flag used to show support for police. Ramirez Tuesday yelled out, “No more FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) candidates,” while outside of a polling location.

Ramirez is backed by some of the most far-left groups in the Democratic party, while Villegas is backed by more moderate progressives including House members from swing districts. The primary battle in the 3rd is seen as part of a larger proxy fight by groups wanting to nudge Democrats further to the left.

The two front-runners were boosted by about $2.8 million from outside groups, and whichever wins the heavily Democratic district is in November expected to handily defeat the Republican candidate, Justin Burau, who ran uncontested in the primary.

In the northwest suburban 8th district encompassing Elgin and Schaumburg, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi was readily fending off Democratic challenger Junaid Ahmed, 72% to 28% with about 40% of the 474 precincts counted.

On the Republican side, where five candidates emerged, Chris Dargis was leading with 34%, followed by Peter Kopsaftis with 22%, Karen Kolodziej with 18%, Phillip Wood with 15%, and Chad Koppie with 12%.

Two Republicans were vying to oust U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Chicago, for control of the 5th District that wraps around from the lakefront on Chicago’s North Side to west suburban Downers Grove. Commercial realtor Tommy Hanson held a strong lead over Malgorzata McGonigal, 55% to 45% with more than 90% of all precincts counted.

Neither party in the north side 9th district or north suburban 10th district faced a contested primary. That means voters already know that come November, longtime incumbent 9th district Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Chicago, will face Max Rice, and Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield, will defend his 10th district seat against Joseph Severino.

