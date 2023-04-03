The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 3, 2023
Elections

‘Resurrect the dreams of residents’: 6th Ward candidates share similar visions ahead of runoff

The two candidates, ministers William Hall and Richard Wooten, overlap on several issues, including economic development and the expansion of mental health services.

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE ‘Resurrect the dreams of residents’: 6th Ward candidates share similar visions ahead of runoff
6th Ward candidates William Hall (left) and Richard Wooten

6th Ward candidates William Hall (left) and Richard Wooten

Provided

Ministers William Hall and Richard Wooten are running to represent the 6th Ward after Roderick Sawyer, who represented the ward for more than a decade, stepped down from the Council to run an ultimately unsuccessful campaign for mayor. 

In February, voters in the Chatham and Park Manor neighborhoods narrowed down the field of 11 primary candidates to two South Side pastors in the runoff. 

Hall, 38, lead pastor at St. James Community Church in Chatham and a field director for the Rainbow PUSH social justice organization, narrowly came in first place with 23.82% of the vote during the Feb. 28 election — only about 70 votes ahead of Wooten, an Army veteran and retired police officer. 

Hall has raised more than $140,000 since Dec. 31, with large donations coming from the Chicago Teachers Union. 

He’s also gotten endorsements from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sawyer.

Wooten, the 57-year-old founder of Gathering Point Universal Ministries in Washington Heights and president of the Greater Chatham Alliance, has sought the City Council seat twice before and has not recorded any donations since Dec. 29.

Public safety — especially for seniors — is a top priority for Wooten, who retired from the Chicago Police Department in 2015.

“Mayor Lori Lightfoot put $100 million in the budget for violence prevention and public safety,” Wooten said. “If we can actually get someone to get those funds to come into our own block clubs. … The money is there.”

Wooten said his background working as a beat liaison officer in the Chicago Police Department will help him foster a positive relationship with the police.

“We can’t just rely just strictly on a police department,” he said. “We can’t rely just on community. It’s a partnership; we have to bring all city services together.”

The two candidates overlap on several issues, including economic development and the expansion of mental health services.

Hall says schools in the ward look like “baby prisons,” leading residents to send their kids to schools outside the ward.

“We want to make sure that the schools get their fair share of resources,” Hall said. “Schools on the South Side are overpopulated. ... I have a principal right now that cannot get their marquee to light up.”

Hall said his community ties would make him an ideal alderperson.

His work, for example, with Black-owned Liberty Bank created an education program for first-time homebuyers, he said.

“A lot of people in the ward are people that I’ve known for 20 years,” said Hall. “They partner with me on previous work that I’ve done, and they just partner with me out of respect and because we have the same common goals.”

Hall credits Sawyer with “(laying) the foundation for the ward” over his tenure, but the pastor said he is confident he can provide what ward residents want.

“There’s just so many different projects that (Sawyer) was not boisterous about,” Hall said. “He didn’t leave a blueprint, but he did leave enough building material to work upon.”

In response to residents’ complaints about availability, Hall has planned six ward meetings a month — among them is a ward-wide meeting accessible virtually, and meetings with businesses, principals and seniors.

Both candidates say they are optimistic about the future of the ward.

“Chatham was the stakeholder and a prime place for middle class African Americans to come in,” Wooten said. “We just had so much here. Now for the past 12 years, we’ve got more liquor stores than we got anything else.”

“I hope (April 4) is the day that we resurrect the dreams of residents that have dealt with nightmares for so long,” Hall said. “We don’t want dreams to die another four years.”

Next Up In Elections
Candidates for 48th Ward both backed by unions, established Democrats
Candidates lob attacks at one another in contentious 46th Ward runoff race
‘Community wants something new’: Runoff candidates vie for 30th Ward seat, open for the first time in 20 years
21st Ward candidates vow to bring resources, clean up neighborhoods in community
10th Ward runoff candidates would focus on economic development, public safety
Johnson, Vallas tour South Side churches in final weekend campaign push before mayoral runoff
The Latest
Oxycodone pills are displayed in this file photo from 2019. Washington should quickly implement the NOPAIN Act to expand access to other, non-opioid painkillers.
Other Views
Here’s a step our government can take to save lives and fight the opioid crisis
The Biden administration should not wait until 2025 to implement the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation Act, which will expand access to safe, non-opioid therapies for pain management and protect Illinoisans from addiction.
By Karel Homrig
 
Los Lobos
Music
Chicago Blues Festival lineup announced; Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Los Lobos among artists on tap
More than 250 artists and 45 performances are scheduled across three stages in Millennium Park.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
48th Ward candidates Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth and Joe Dunne
Elections
Candidates for 48th Ward both backed by unions, established Democrats
Joe Dunne got 26% of the votes in February, compared to 23% for Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth.
By Kade Heather
 
Untitled_design__2_.png
Elections
Candidates lob attacks at one another in contentious 46th Ward runoff race
Angela Clay, a housing organizer, finished first on Feb. 28 with 36%, while Kim Walz, a Walgreens executive, received about 26%.
By Kade Heather
 
Untitled_design__1_.png
Elections
‘Community wants something new’: Runoff candidates vie for 30th Ward seat, open for the first time in 20 years
“This is an exciting time for Chicago and the 30th Ward,” one candidate said. “The community wants to see something new. They’re tired of the political machine and old dynasties.”
By Kaitlin Washburn
 