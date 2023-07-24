The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 24, 2023
VP Kamala Harris urges Hispanic leaders in Chicago to unite against extremists: ‘When we fight, we win’

Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Chicago came as she continues a month-long series of events to galvanize key Democratic groups, including Hispanic and Black voters.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
Vice President Kamala Harris walks on the stage at UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference at McCormick place on Monday.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday urged members of the largest Hispanic civil rights group in the country to stand united against extremists as she returned to Chicago to help mobilize key Democratic voters.

“Unidos, let us stand together in the fight to institute national paid family and medical leave, to pass pay equity, affordable child care, stand in the fight to renew the assault weapons ban, to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade, pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and to finally pass immigration reform,” Harris said to applause at the UnidosUS’ 2023 annual conference at McCormick Place.

“Let us stand together, knowing when we fight, we win.” 

Harris’ trip to Chicago came as the vice president continues a month-long series of events to galvanize key Democratic groups, including Hispanic and Black voters. The blitz includes a trip to Indianapolis to Delta Sigma Theta’s conference, three separate trips to Chicago, the NAACP in Boston and the Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Orlando.

During a brief 17-minute address, the vice president touted the Biden administration’s efforts to lower to cap the cost of insulin to $35 and giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower drug pries.

“All of this is part of our blueprint together for what America can be,” Harris said. “This is Bidenomics. A plan to invest in America and build a future in which all people can truly thrive.” 

Biden on June 28 used Chicago to kick off an economic pitch dubbed “Bidenomics” — banking on an improving economy more than a year out from Election Day. The president said his plan includes “smart investments” in America, educating and empowering workers to grow the middle class and promoting competition to lower costs and help small businesses.

Harris called on Hispanic leaders to fight against extremists who she said “have a movement to attack hard won freedoms and to do it state by state as part of their national agenda across our nation.” She cited a new Florida law that limits social services for the undocumented, gives more money to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant relocation program and invalidates driver’s licenses issued to undocumented people by other states. It also requires hospitals to ask for a patient’s immigration status. 

The vice president also called reports that children and pregnant women have been forced back into the Rio Grande River “inhumane, outrageous and un-American.” Harris also ticked off the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the limiting of voting rights, the U.S. Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision and the GOP’s refusal to pass gun safety laws as reasons to continue to mobilize Democratic support.

“I know going forward that this group of leaders will always lead the people of our country to come together, will always stand in refusal to those who have tried and divided us,” Harris said. “That we will never be distracted by those attempts to divide us and that we will stay focused on a commitment to stand united.” 

Monday marked the vice president’s eighth trip to Illinois since taking office. Harris was last in Chicago on July 17 to celebrate the Rev. Jesse Jackson on the day he officially stepped down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. She’ll return to Chicago on Aug. 11 to speak at an Everytown For Gun Safety event.

On Monday afternoon, Harris also plans to attend a fund raiser at the Gold Coast home of Desiree Rogers, with proceeds to go to the Biden Action Fund to benefit the presidential reelection campaign and the Democratic National Committee. 

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra also traveled to Chicago on Monday to highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs through the Inflation Reduction Act. Becerra, also a featured speaker at the conference, visited Mount Sinai Hospital with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin on Monday morning for a roundtable discussion. 

The vice president also ramped up her travel schedule last year ahead of the midterm elections, part of a strategy to capitalize on the Dobbs decision and voting rights. 

