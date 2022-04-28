Monopoly asking fans to vote on return of one ‘throwback’ game token

The Thimble. The Wheelbarrow. The Iron. The Boot. The Horse and Rider. The Money Bag.

Once famous for traversing the Monopoly game board, these classic tokens were “retired” over the course of many years, no longer allowed to pass go and collect $200 for players.

For one lucky token, that’s about to change. Starting Thursday, Hasbro, Inc., is asking fans to vote for one “throwback token” from the aforementioned list to return in the next generation of the impossibly popular board game.

Visit www.monopolytokenvote.com to vote for your favorite throwback token. The biggest vote-getter will get a new life, in a “refreshed” version of the board game due this fall. That means, however, that one token from the current lineup—Scottie, Battleship, Race Car, Top Hat, Penguin, T-Rex, Hazel the Cat and Rubber Ducky—will have to go. Fans can vote for the departing token as well.

Monopoly has remained one of the most popular board games in the world since it was introduced in 1935.

Here’s a look at the list of “throwback” tokens looking to make a return to Monopoly:

The Iron| Hasbro, Inc.

The Money Bag| Hasbro, Inc.

The Thimble| Hasbro, Inc.

The Wheelbarrow| Hasbro, Inc.

The Boot| Hasbro, Inc.