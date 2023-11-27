The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 27, 2023
Entertainment and Culture Things To Do Theater

Block 37 poses as a mansion for ‘Clue: A Walking Mystery,’ an interactive whodunit that’s lots of fun

Challenging crime-solving game continues in Chicago through New Year’s Eve.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Block 37 poses as a mansion for ‘Clue: A Walking Mystery,’ an interactive whodunit that’s lots of fun
Reporter Stefano Esposito and his son, Lucca, work to figure out who killed Boddy Black in “Clue: A Walking Mystery,” a game located mostly in downtown’s Block 37 complex. | Victor Hilitski, for the Chicago Sun-Times

Reporter Stefano Esposito and his son, Lucca, work to figure out who killed Boddy Black in “Clue: A Walking Mystery,” a game located mostly in downtown’s Block 37 complex.

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

I suppose that if Col. Mustard held a revolver to my head or if Miss Scarlett threatened me with a lead pipe in the conservatory, I’d figure out whodunit — but on the whole, games requiring a lot of detective work hurt my brain.

I grew up less than two miles from where Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the brains behind Sherlock Holmes, lived in London during the 1890s ... but that’s where the similarities end.

Thankfully, my 12-year-old son, Lucca, has a far more nimble mind than his dad and rather fancied the idea of traipsing around downtown Chicago on a recent Friday evening in search of clues to the fictional mystery: Who killed Boddy Black, with what murder weapon and where within the walls of his Tudor mansion?

“Anyone here solve a mystery before?” asked a young man wearing a black bowtie and matching vest who introduced himself as Butler Barnaby Bunberry, aka actor Matt Keeley. “Anyone commit murder? Nothing quite like that to get you in the holiday spirit!”

Matt Keeley, center, an actor hired as a butler, gives instructions at the ground level of the multi-story mall, BLOCK 37, prior to the start of the interactive murder mystery game, “Clue: A Walking Mystery.” | Victor Hilitski, for the Chicago Sun-Times

Matt Keeley (center), an actor hired as a butler, gives instructions at the ground level of Block 37, prior to the start of the interactive murder mystery game, “Clue: A Walking Mystery.”

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

“What do you think of his accent?” I whispered to Lucca.

“Kind of English —ish,” he said.

There is no board in this game. No dice either. It’s called “Clue: A Walking Mystery.” The participants, or “detectives,” are handed an “auction catalog” of the deceased’s mansion and, going from “room” to “room,” they are supposed to uncover the clues to his grisly death.

Clue walking mystery

‘Clue: A Walking Mystery’

When: To Dec. 31

Where: Begins in the basement of Block 37, 108 N. State St.

Tickets: $35 (or $27.50 per person for a group of 10 or more)

Info: cluewalkingexperience.com

Sound simple? It ain’t. Particularly when you’ve a week’s worth of workaday clutter in your head and you’d really rather have a beer and put your feet up.

“The puzzles are challenging — they are not simple,” explained Kevin Hammonds, the game’s producer and a New Yorker whose regular gig is designing escape rooms. Best to go with a group so you can combine brain power, Hammonds says.

“Clue: A Walking Mystery” producer Kevin Hammonds advises playing with a group for maximum brain power.

“Clue: A Walking Mystery” producer Kevin Hammonds advises playing with a group for maximum brain power.

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Time

But Hammonds and his crew are so darn friendly and encouraging that I felt guilty at not being a little more game. Besides, Lucca was champing at the bit.

“I come from a place called really far away,” said Butler Bunberry, when I quizzed him about his accent.

And with that, we headed up an escalator in search of the first clue. Here’s the weird thing: There is no mansion — not even a house dressed up to look like one. You’re searching for clues in Block 37, a glistening, multi-story shopping mall. On this particular evening, it was swarming with teens doing what teens do: clutching each other, giggling, gawking — blissfully unaware of the crime that had been committed in their midst.

“My word, have some imagination!” said Lisa Marsh, a fellow gamer in from California, after I groused out loud about how the mall didn’t look anything like a British stately home.

He does,” she said, pointing at my kid.

Spouses Lisa Watson (right) and Lisa Marsh, from Los Angeles, study a bit of information while playing “Clue: A Walking Mystery.”

Spouses Lisa Watson (right) and Lisa Marsh, from Los Angeles, study a bit of information while playing “Clue: A Walking Mystery.”

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

Finding the “rooms” was simple enough — mostly in stores within the mall, as well as a few housed in nearby shops. In each location, you find a piece of furniture: an armoire, a bookcase, a grandfather clock. Trying to decipher the clues inside twisted my brain in knots.

But what’s not to love about a bookshelf where, by tugging on certain books, a clue in the form of a word is spelled out? Or a wardrobe in which one of the coats — just one — has an oddly familiar (potentially incriminating) tear?

Or my favorite: a safe that self-destructs if you twitch the dial in the wrong direction. I’m kidding, but it’s not easy getting inside.

Reporter Stefano Esposito and his son Lucca after finally figuring out how to open the safe, in which was hidden yet another clue. | Victor Hilitski, for the Chicago Sun-Times

Reporter Stefano Esposito and his son Lucca after finally figuring out how to open the safe, in which was hidden yet another clue. | Victor Hilitski, for the Chicago Sun-Times

“Uh oh, it says the safe will lock you out after six attempts. I did it seven times!” said a panicked Lucca.

Twenty minutes later, we managed to open the safe and retrieve the clue — sort of.

“We have the clues, but it feels like we’re not going anywhere,” Lucca said at one point.

About two hours in, after going up and down and up the escalator, weaving through the Christmas shopping crowds, I wondered if we were ever going to finish.

The game is self-guided and the Clue team sticks around until 9 p.m. If you wish to stay later, you can enter your findings online and check to see if you’re right. The game has no time limit — so you can grab dinner or a drink (or three) along the way.

Cameron Brenson (right) and Lucca Esposito discuss clues as Lucca’s dad, Stefano, observes.

Cameron Brenson (right) and Lucca Esposito discuss clues as Lucca’s dad, Stefano, observes.

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Time

But that felt like cheating — and besides, the Chicago Sun-Times was paying me to play the game. Many years ago, I went on what was supposed to be a 24-hour stakeout for a story. After 22 hours, the photographer and I, figuring we weren’t going to see anything interesting, went home. My editor was furious: “You want us to lie to the readers and say you were on a 24-hour stakeout when you weren’t?!”

So Lucca and I stuck it out. We limped over the finish line, kinda sorta thinking we might know who done it, with what and where.

We were wrong.

Thankfully, we encountered Lizzie Bourne, another of the game’s butlers. She hails from Guildford, a town about an hour’s drive southwest of London.

Christine Duke of Chicago celebrates with Matt Keeley, an actor who’s part of “Clue: A Walking Mystery, after successfully completing the game.

Christine Duke of Chicago celebrates with Matt Keeley, an actor who’s part of “Clue: A Walking Mystery, after successfully completing the game.

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

When your spirits are flagging, she says all the right things.

“Oh smart cookie!” she told Lucca. “Tell me more about secret passages!”

Or: “You know a lot of things. Most people, I have to really drag this out of!”

Then: “They’re solving it, they’re solving it!”

I can’t tell you who whacked Boddy Black; if I did, I’d have to ... well, you know.

Lucca and I walked out into the night and headed for the parking garage and then home.

“I didn’t think it would be this exciting,” said Lucca, who is usually very hard to please. “I thought it would be kind of stupid.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Tow was the fault of my date, who didn’t offer to pay
Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 27, 2023
Venezuelan artist paints his way to Chicago: ‘I never dreamed I would do that’
The last KISS goodbye: ‘Yes, this is it,’ Gene Simmons swears as farewell tour winds down
Marty Krofft, of producing pair that put ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ and the Osmonds on TV, dies at 86
Dear Abby: Am I wrong to reduce contact with my late husband’s family?
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Tow was the fault of my date, who didn’t offer to pay
He was wrong when he advised parking in a lot that turned out to be off-limits.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
merlin_37754866.jpg
Editorials
Thousands of babies born prematurely in Illinois, mirroring a deadly national trend
A new report by the March of Dimes underscores the need for elected officials, government and the healthcare system to do more to save lives, especially Black women and babies.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A caregiver walks with an elderly woman who is using a walker. More than 1 in 5 Americans are unpaid caregivers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Letters to the Editor
Unpaid family caregivers need support from federal, state and local governments
The first-ever national caregiving strategy is a roadmap to support unpaid family caregivers, the executive director of the Illinois Family Caregiver Coalition writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A house owned by the Chicago Housing Authority at 2128 N. Moody Ave. in Belmont Cragin that the agency intends to renovate.
Chicago Enterprise
CHA mounts $50 million program to fix up scattered sites
The agency promises to be “laser focused” over the next 18 months on its vacant single-family homes and smaller apartment buildings.
By David Roeder
 
A photo of Darnell Mooney playing against the Vikings.
Bears
3 keys for Bears against Vikings, starting with a thriving passing attack
The Bears are underdogs, as usual, but here are three keys to them upsetting the Vikings on Monday.
By Jason Lieser
 