The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Entertainment and Culture Music

Pearl Jam 2024 tour includes two shows at Wrigley Field

The tour will be in support of their upcoming album “Dark Matter.”

By  Associated Press
   
Pearl Jam performs at Wrigley Field Saturday, August, 18, 2018, as part of their two-night run in Chicago. | Erin Brown/For the Sun-Times

Pearl Jam performs at Wrigley Field on Aug.18, 2018. The band returns to the ballpark for two shows this August.

Erin Brown/For the Sun-Times

LOS ANGELES — Pearl Jam's forthcoming album is called “Dark Matter,” its first single of the same title has been released, and the band will start a world tour in May in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers revealed the new details on the project and their 2024 plans on Tuesday.

Their global tour is set to visit nine countries and 25 cities to date, including shows at Wrigley Field on August 29 and 31.

Tickets will be made available two ways:

1. A Ten Club members-only presale is being held through Ticketmaster Request for eligible members active as of Feb. 12 only, via pearljam.com.

2. Register for a chance to participate in the registration sale at https://shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/pearl-jam by 11:59 pm PT on Feb. 18 for all North America shows. This will be the only way for fans to participate in the onsale. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale.

“Dark Matter," their 12th studio album and first since 2020's “Gigaton," will be released April 19 on Monkeywrench and Republic records.

Singer Eddie Vedder, 59, lead guitarist Mike McCready, 57, and bassist Jeff Ament, 60, played the record for the first time on Jan. 31 for invited guests at the Troubadour club in West Hollywood. “No hyperbole, I think this is our best work," Vedder said from the stage as he introduced the album.

The band spawned from the Seattle scene of three decades ago shows no signs of softening with age on the album, which leans toward their rocking side even more than “Megaton” did, with drummer Matt Cameron's pounding at the forefront.

The record, produced by Andrew Wiatt at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La studio in Malibu, has been ready and awaiting release for about a year.

