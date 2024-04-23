The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
JoJo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield among headliners for 2024 Chicago Pride Fest

Bob the Drag Queen and Amber Riley also set to perform during June 22-23 event at Halsted and Addison.

By  Leah Love
   
JoJo Siwa speaks during the GLAAD Media Awards last month in Beverly Hills, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield, Bob the Drag Queen and Amber Riley are among the headliners of Chicago Pride Fest 2024, which announced its full lineup Tuesday.

The festival returns to Halsted and Addison from Saturday, June 22, through Sunday, June 23, a week ahead of the city’s annual Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30. This year’s parade will be smaller than in previous years, cut down to 125 entries due to “safety and logistics concerns raised by the city.”

The lineup of Pride Fest also includes Kaleena Zanders, Empress Of and recent “RuPaul’s Drag Race” finalist Sapphira Cristál.

Local acts, including Sixteen Candles, The Divas and Bev Rage & The Drinks, will perform Saturday.

There is a $15 suggested donation. More information on the lineup can be found here.

Chicago Pride Fest 2024 Lineup

Amber Riley
Avi Sic
Aya Ito
B.Blyss! Takeover: Sarah Suave, DJ Feen
Bev Rage & The Drinks
Bob the Drag Queen
Breberries
Bussy Queen Power Trip
Chess Knight
Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus
Chicago Spirit Brigade
CircuitMOM Experience ft. Alex Lo
Cobra B
CZ Boogie
Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute
DJ Ca$h Era
DJ X-tasy
Doggpound
Empress Of
Ethan Cole
Firebrand
John Duff
JoJo Sliwa
Kaleena Zanders
Laura B
Max Rae
Miss Toto b2b Mary K
Nanoos
Natasha Bedingfield
Rhea the Second
Ryan Willing
Saint
Sapphira Cristál
Servin’ Fysh Dance Co.
Sixteen Candles
Supes Base
The Divas
Too Much Molly Band
Ultrabeat
Virago
VJ Bryan

