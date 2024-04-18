The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 18, 2024
The Clark Sisters, Chandler Moore among Chicago Gospel Music festival lineup

The event on June 1 at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park kicks off the 20th anniversary festival season at the lakefront venue.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
The Recording Academy's 2024 Special Merit Awards Ceremony

Karen Clark Sheard (from left), Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark-Terrell, Jacky Clark Chisholm and Dorinda Clark-Cole of The Clark Sisters attend the Grammys 2024 Special Merit Awards Ceremony in February. The singers are scheduled to headline the Chicago Gospel Music Festival in June.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Grammy Award-winning vocalists The Clark Sisters — the highest-selling female gospel group in history — are among the headliners for this year’s Chicago Gospel Music Festival, it was announced Thursday by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

The event, which runs 4 to 9 p.m. on June 1 at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, kicks off the 20th anniversary festival season at the lakefront venue. This year’s hosts will be Inspiration 1390-AM’s Sonya Blakey, DeAndre Patterson and VaShawn Mitchell.

Chandler Moore_Photo by Drea Nicole of Drea Nicole Photography.jpeg

Chandler Moore.

Drea Nicole/Drea Nicole Photography

Also headlining the festival are Grammy winner Chandler Moore, Chicagoan Todd Dulaney and Grammy-nominated Anita Wilson. Lena Byrd Miles will celebrate the local gospel music scene with her showcase “Choir Nation: A Tribute to Chicago Church Choirs.”

“The Chicago Gospel Music Festival embodies the soul of chicago. People from all walks of life come together to be transformed by the power of music,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said. “Extraordinary talent is gracing the stage this year and we invite everyone to come down to Millennium Park to witness the joy and community of this musical tradition.”

Here is the festival schedule:

  • 4 p.m. Inspiration 1390 Takeover: Lena Byrd Miles; Bishop Brandon Jacobs & New Zion Temple Choir; and Exalted of Chicago. 
  • 5 p.m. Choir Nation: A tribute to Chicago Church Choirs featuring: First Corinthian Voices of Victory; Cosmopolitan Church of Prayer Choir; and Fellowship Chicago
  • 6 p.m. Todd Dulaney
  • 7 p.m. Anita Wilson; Chandler Moore
  • 8 p.m. The Clark Sisters
