Buddy Guy to headline the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival, as full lineup is revealed

Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy will be making one of his final appearances in the city when he headlines the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival, it was announced Wednesday by the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The Grammy-winning Guy, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and recipient of both Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts, is among a host of entertainers scheduled for the event — the largest free blues festival in the world — running June 6-9 at Millennium Park.

“There's something special about playing in the city where it all started. The energy, the history, the soul of Chicago blues — it's in the air, and I'm excited to be a part of it once again," Guy said via statement.

A special tribute to Guy for his "immeasurable impact on music in Chicago and around the world" from the City of Chicago is also being planned.

Shemekia Copeland. Victoria Smith Photo

Also headling this year's festival are Shemekia Copeland, Mr. Sipp, Southern Avenue, and Ronnie Baker Brooks. Centennial tributes to Chicago blues singer-guitarist Jimmy Rogers, legendary jazz/blues singer Dinah Washington and Chicago blues pianist Otis Spann are also planned.

More than 35 performances and 250 performers across three stages in Millennium Park are on the schedule.

In addition, Copeland and Brooks will be co-headlining a special festival opening night show at 6 p.m. June 6 at the Ramova Theatre, 3520 S. Halsted. Admission to the concert (18+over, subject to venue capacity) is free with online RSVP (details will be made available at a later date).

Sebastian Lane. Keith Griner Photography

The 2024 Chicago Blues Festival Lineup:

Friday, June 7

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5:00-5:15 p.m. National Anthem

5:15-6:15 p.m.: Corey Harris

6:30-7:30 p.m.: Mr. Sipp

7:45-9:00 p.m.: Centennial Tribute to Jimmy Rogers featuring Kim Wilson, Jimmy D. Lane, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Bob Margolin, Sebastian Lane, Felton Crews, and Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)

12-1:15 p.m. Nora Jean Wallace

1:30-2:45 p.m. Keith Johnson & The Big Muddy Band

3:00-4:15 p.m. J’Cenae

4:30-5:45 p.m. Big A & The Allstars



Ronnie Baker Brooks. Aigars Lapsa Photo

Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)

6:30-7:45 p.m.: Last Call with WDCB Radio and Carlos Johnson

5:00-6:15 p.m.: Sheryl Youngblood

3:30-4:45 p.m.: Luke Pytel Band featuring Laretha Weathersby

2:00-3:15 p.m.: Ivy Ford

12:30-1:45 p.m.: Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Ben Levin

Saturday, June 8

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

4:45-5:00 p.m. :National Anthem

5:00-6:15 p.m.: Centennial Tribute to Dinah Washington featuring Dee Alexander, Bruce Henry, Miguel de la Cerna, Jeremiah Hunt, Charles Heath IV, Melody Angel

6:30-7:30 p.m.: Vanessa Collier

7:45-9:00 p.m.: Southern Avenue

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)

12-1:15 p.m.: Mzz Reese and Reese’s Pieces

1:30-2:45 p.m.: Melvin Taylor

3:00-4:15 p.m.: Ra’Shad The Blues Kid

4:30-5:45 p.m.: Dexter Allen

Sumito “Ariyo” Ariyoshi. Chen Rebel Photo

Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)

12:30-1:45 p.m: Al Spears & The Hurricane Project

2:00-3:15 p.m.: Vino Louden

3:30-4:45 p.m.: Jamiah "Dirty Deacon" Rogers and the Dirty Church Band

5:00-6:15 p.m.: The Mike Wheeler Band

6:30-7:45 p.m.: Last Call with WDCB Radio and Ivan Singh

Sunday, June 9

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

4:45-5:00 p.m.: National Anthem

5:00-6:15 p.m.: Centennial Tribute to Otis Spann featuring Johnny Iguana, Roosevelt Purifoy, Rie “Miss Lee” Kanehira, Sumito “Ariyo” Ariyoshi, Oscar Wilson, Bob Stroger, Billy Flynn, Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

6:30-7:30 p.m.: Cash Box Kings

7:45-9:00 p.m.: Buddy Guy

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)

12-1:15 p.m.: Southern Komfort Brass Band

1:30-2:45 p.m.: Jonathan Ellison & The RAS Blues Band

3:00-4:15 p.m.: Anissa Hampton

4:30-5:45 p.m.: Jaye Hammer

Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)

6:30-7:45 p.m.: Last Call with WDCB Radio and The Stephen Hull Experience

5:00-6:15 p.m.: Melody Angel

3:30-4:45 p.m.: Omar Coleman Westside Soul

2:00-3:15pm Joey J. Saye Trio

12:30-1:45 p.m.: Nate Manos Band with Alicia “Ya Yah” Townsend

For more information, visit ChicagoBluesFestival.us.