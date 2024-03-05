The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture

Buddy Guy to headline the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival, as full lineup is revealed

The lengendary Chicago bluesman will be making one of his final Chicago appearances at the fest as part of his “Damn Right Farewell” tour.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Buddy Guy to headline the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival, as full lineup is revealed
Buddy Guy

Buddy Guy (shown at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival) will headline this year’s Chicago Blues Festival in what’s being billed as one of his final Chicago performances.

Amy Harris/AP Photo

Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy will be making one of his final appearances in the city when he headlines the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival, it was announced Wednesday by the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The Grammy-winning Guy, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and recipient of both Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts, is among a host of entertainers scheduled for the event — the largest free blues festival in the world — running June 6-9 at Millennium Park.

“There's something special about playing in the city where it all started. The energy, the history, the soul of Chicago blues — it's in the air, and I'm excited to be a part of it once again," Guy said via statement.

A special tribute to Guy for his "immeasurable impact on music in Chicago and around the world" from the City of Chicago is also being planned.

SHEMEKIA COPELAND PORTRAITS

Shemekia Copeland.

Victoria Smith Photo

Also headling this year's festival are Shemekia Copeland, Mr. Sipp, Southern Avenue, and Ronnie Baker Brooks. Centennial tributes to Chicago blues singer-guitarist Jimmy Rogers, legendary jazz/blues singer Dinah Washington and Chicago blues pianist Otis Spann are also planned.

More than 35 performances and 250 performers across three stages in Millennium Park are on the schedule.

In addition, Copeland and Brooks will be co-headlining a special festival opening night show at 6 p.m. June 6 at the Ramova Theatre, 3520 S. Halsted. Admission to the concert (18+over, subject to venue capacity) is free with online RSVP (details will be made available at a later date).

Sebastian Lane 4 (Photographer Credit - Keith Griner).jpeg

Sebastian Lane.

Keith Griner Photography

The 2024 Chicago Blues Festival Lineup:

Friday, June 7

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion
  • 5:00-5:15 p.m. National Anthem
  • 5:15-6:15 p.m.: Corey Harris
  • 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Mr. Sipp
  • 7:45-9:00 p.m.: Centennial Tribute to Jimmy Rogers featuring Kim Wilson, Jimmy D. Lane, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Bob Margolin, Sebastian Lane, Felton Crews, and Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith
Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)
  • 12-1:15 p.m. Nora Jean Wallace
  • 1:30-2:45 p.m. Keith Johnson & The Big Muddy Band
  • 3:00-4:15 p.m. J’Cenae
  • 4:30-5:45 p.m. Big A & The Allstars
RBB LIVE BLUE SMOKE (Credit Aigars Lapsa).jpeg Ronnie Baker Brooks.

Ronnie Baker Brooks.

Aigars Lapsa Photo

Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)
  • 6:30-7:45 p.m.: Last Call with WDCB Radio and Carlos Johnson
  • 5:00-6:15 p.m.: Sheryl Youngblood
  • 3:30-4:45 p.m.: Luke Pytel Band featuring Laretha Weathersby
  • 2:00-3:15 p.m.: Ivy Ford
  • 12:30-1:45 p.m.: Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Ben Levin

Saturday, June 8

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion
  • 4:45-5:00 p.m. :National Anthem
  • 5:00-6:15 p.m.: Centennial Tribute to Dinah Washington featuring Dee Alexander, Bruce Henry, Miguel de la Cerna, Jeremiah Hunt, Charles Heath IV, Melody Angel
  • 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Vanessa Collier
  • 7:45-9:00 p.m.: Southern Avenue
Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)
  • 12-1:15 p.m.: Mzz Reese and Reese’s Pieces
  • 1:30-2:45 p.m.: Melvin Taylor
  • 3:00-4:15 p.m.: Ra’Shad The Blues Kid
  • 4:30-5:45 p.m.: Dexter Allen
Sumito “Ariyo” Ariyoshi. (Photo credit Chen Rebel).jpeg

Sumito “Ariyo” Ariyoshi.

Chen Rebel Photo

Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)
  • 12:30-1:45 p.m: Al Spears & The Hurricane Project
  • 2:00-3:15 p.m.: Vino Louden
  • 3:30-4:45 p.m.: Jamiah "Dirty Deacon" Rogers and the Dirty Church Band
  • 5:00-6:15 p.m.: The Mike Wheeler Band
  • 6:30-7:45 p.m.: Last Call with WDCB Radio and Ivan Singh

Sunday, June 9

Millennium Park, Jay Pritzker Pavilion
  • 4:45-5:00 p.m.: National Anthem
  • 5:00-6:15 p.m.: Centennial Tribute to Otis Spann featuring Johnny Iguana, Roosevelt Purifoy, Rie “Miss Lee” Kanehira, Sumito “Ariyo” Ariyoshi, Oscar Wilson, Bob Stroger, Billy Flynn, Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith
  • 6:30-7:30 p.m.: Cash Box Kings
  • 7:45-9:00 p.m.: Buddy Guy
Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)
  • 12-1:15 p.m.: Southern Komfort Brass Band
  • 1:30-2:45 p.m.: Jonathan Ellison & The RAS Blues Band
  • 3:00-4:15 p.m.: Anissa Hampton
  • 4:30-5:45 p.m.: Jaye Hammer
Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)
  • 6:30-7:45 p.m.: Last Call with WDCB Radio and The Stephen Hull Experience
  • 5:00-6:15 p.m.: Melody Angel
  • 3:30-4:45 p.m.: Omar Coleman Westside Soul
  • 2:00-3:15pm Joey J. Saye Trio
  • 12:30-1:45 p.m.: Nate Manos Band with Alicia “Ya Yah” Townsend

For more information, visit ChicagoBluesFestival.us.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: I feel weird in the skimpy clothes my husband likes me to wear
‘Problemista': Uneven satire pairs a frustrating man with an aggravating woman
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 6, 2024
New York judge reaffirms Art Institute’s ownership of Schiele artwork
Busta Rhymes cancels all 2024 Blockbusta tour dates one week before first show
‘The Gentlemen': Privileged Brits are peddling pot in Guy Ritchie’s darkly funny series
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_500.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I feel weird in the skimpy clothes my husband likes me to wear
Man encourages his wife to show more skin in public, but revealing outfits aren’t her style.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Credit Card Reform Legislation Would Tighten Rules On Rates And Fees
Personal Finance
An $8 credit card late fee cap sounds good now, but it may hurt you later
The average credit card late fee has ballooned to $32 in 2022 from $23 at the end of 2010, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said.
By Medora Lee | USA Today
 
PROBLEMISTA (2023)
Movies and TV
‘Problemista': Uneven satire pairs a frustrating man with an aggravating woman
Julio Torres (“SNL”) directs and stars in the sometimes clever comedy stymied by its repetitive nature and the unbearable character played by Tilda Swinton.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, March 6, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
A sheriff's deputy in a blue uniform holds a German shepherd as they pose for an outdoor portrait.
Suburban Chicago
Police dog Dax injured while pursuing fleeing suspect: ‘Please send positive thoughts’
Dax, a veteran Lake County Sheriff’s Office canine, was injured while chasing a 16-year-old suspect in a wooded area of Zion late Sunday night.
By Daily Herald
 