Saturday, May 25, 2024
Nicki Minaj stopped with pot at Amsterdam airport

Police told her they found marijuana in her bags, and it would have to be weighed, the rapper tweeted.

By  Associated Press
   
Nicki Minaj accepts the video vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J.

Charles Sykes/AP Photos

AMSTERDAM — Rapper Nicki Minaj said Saturday that police in the Netherlands discovered marijuana in her bags as she was preparing to leave the country for her next concert.

Minaj tweeted that she was stopped at the Amsterdam airport as she was about to board a plane for a concert in Manchester, England. Police told her they found marijuana in her bags, and it would have to be weighed, she tweeted. Cannabis is illegal in the Netherlands, but it is tolerated for recreational use.

Robert Van Kapel, a spokesperson for the Netherlands military police, said a 41-year-old American woman had been arrested for exporting “soft drugs.” He did not identify the woman or elaborate on the type of drugs in question.

Minaj, who is 41 years old, tweeted that she believes police just wanted to make her late for her concert in Manchester.

“Told you, it’s to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest,” Minaj tweeted.

Her representatives didn’t immediately respond to messages Saturday.

Associated Press writer Michael Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, contributed to this report.

