Friday, June 28, 2024
Brookfield Zoo announces naming contest for Mexican wolf pup

Voting is open until 5 p.m. Tuesday. People who vote can register for a drawing for free admission to the zoo.

By  Layla Brown-Clark
   
An unnamed Mexican wolf pup at Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is asking the public to help name one of its Mexican wolf pups, a female who was part of a litter of nine born on April 27.

Jim Schulz/Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Brookfield Zoo is holding a contest to name a 2-month-old Mexican wolf pup.

The options for the pup are Esperanza, Alma, Sierra or Kelly. The name that gets the most votes will be announced Wednesday.

Animal care experts from the zoo selected the four names for the public to vote on. All of the names were selected because they were culturally and geographically relevant to reflect the animals in Mexico and the southwestern U.S. in New Mexico and Arizona.

The female pup is from the litter of nine Mexican wolf pups born on April 27.

The unnamed pup and Molly, the other female pup, stayed with the zoo while the other seven were placed with two wild dens in New Mexico.

The seven pups were moved to increase the Mexican wolf population in the wild, which is considered to be endangered.

“Mexican wolves are an ecologically important species that helps maintain the gentle balance of Southwestern ecosystems, yet has been decimated over the years by conflicts with humans and other human-made factors,” said Mark Wanner, associate vice president of animal care and conservation at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, in a news release.

Those who vote for a name and provide an email address will be entered into a drawing for a four-pack of admission tickets and a parking pass to the zoo, a one-night stay at the Four Points by Sheraton in Westchester and a $100 gift card from Irish Times Pub and Restaurant in Brookfield.

Winners must be 18 or older to claim the prize. If the winner is younger than 18, the prize will be awarded to their parent or legal guardian.

Voting is open until 5 p.m. July 2. To vote, go to BrookfieldZoo.org/NameThe WolfPup to pick a name for the pup.

