Sunday, June 30, 2024
Crime Humboldt Park

Man fatally shot in Humboldt Park

The man was shot multiple times in the body, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed in Humboldt Park on Saturday night, police said.

The man, 35, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 3300 block of West Franklin Boulevard around 11:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested and Area Four detectives are investigating.

