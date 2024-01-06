Chicagoans, out-of-towners spend final weekend in a Wrigley ‘Winterland’

Running the bases at Wrigley Field is thrilling, but so is riding around them. In a train. In the snow.

That was the experience of patrons who ventured out to Wintrust Winterland at Gallagher Way on Saturday after the mild snowfall in Chicago. Peering out of the multicolored Infield Express train — one of the many attractions at the ballpark — was like being in a snow globe, according to Shana Benuska, assistant director of marketing for Marquee Development.

“It’s a whole different perspective of the ballpark than you get coming to a Cubs game,” Benuska said. “If you ever want to lift up your mood, watch people’s eyes light up as they walk onto the field and just experience being in the middle of the ballpark. It’s an iconic destination.”

Sunday is the final day to attend this season’s event, which transforms Wrigley Field into a winter paradise, complete with an ice skating rink, ice bumper cars, carousel, après-ski-style Lodge, games and holiday decorations. While Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville and the 40-foot Ferris wheel are now closed at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., the ballpark will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $5, with extra costs for attractions and food.

A train operator takes people around Saturday during Wintrust Winterland at Wrigley Field. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Among the new attractions this year are the Polar Puck Shot and Trim the Tree games, as well as a 25-foot Fun Slide and a ride called The Edge, which swings back and forth and offers “the best view” of the ballpark, according to Benuska.

Matthew Krukowski, 42, of Avondale, said he rode The Edge on an “impulse.”

“It was fun,” said Krukowski, who attended the event with his 4-year-old son and parents who were in town. “We wanted to do something fun during the day. … It’s nice to be on the field-level. My dad had been to Wrigley before, but he’s never been in this part of Wrigley.”

Jackson Krukowski, 4, stomps on snow during Wintrust Winterland at Wrigley Field. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Brynn Bliven, 8, traveled all the way from Iowa with friends and family to attend the event as part of her birthday celebration. Ice skating was at the top of the list for both Bliven and her friend, Reese Zweibohmer, 9, according to Zweibohmer’s mother, Ashley.

“My kid has never been here,” said Ashley Zweibohmer, 41, who is also from Iowa. “She was just amazed when we walked in.”

It was the second trip for the birthday girl and her mother, Paula Bliven, who is 42. “We are huge Cubs fans, and it’s so cool for the kids,” she said. “Last year, when we came, it was the first time my kids had ever been to Wrigley [and] on the stinkin’ field. How lucky can you be? ... Wrigley is mesmerizing for us.”

Another group of tiny tots were also in attendance for a birthday party. They were overheard excitedly chanting the name of one of the classic rides: “Teacups! Teacups! Teacups!”

From left: Mara Felton, 5, Victoria Matallana, 5, and Natalia Roncancio ride the Tilt-A-Whirl for Matallana’s birthday celebration. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

They ended up riding the Tilt-a-Whirl first, having already conquered the slide and the train, which they loved, according to Natalia Roncancio, 41, of North Center, whose daughter, Victoria Matallana, was celebrating her 5th birthday.

The weather, which started off as a fluffy dusting of snow soon gave way to a wetter environment marked by sleet, but that didn’t seem to phase the kids or Roncancio.

“It’s Chicago,” she said.