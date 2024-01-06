The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Entertainment and Culture News Chicago

Chicagoans, out-of-towners spend final weekend in a Wrigley ‘Winterland’

Sunday is the final day to attend Wintrust Winterland at Gallagher Way, which transforms Wrigley Field into a winter paradise featuring ice skating, bumper cars, games and more.

By  Erica Thompson
   
SHARE Chicagoans, out-of-towners spend final weekend in a Wrigley ‘Winterland’
Visitors ice skate Saturday during Wintrust Winterland at Wrigley Field in the Wrigleyville neighborhood.

Visitors ice skate Saturday during Wintrust Winterland at Wrigley Field in the Wrigleyville neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Running the bases at Wrigley Field is thrilling, but so is riding around them. In a train. In the snow.

That was the experience of patrons who ventured out to Wintrust Winterland at Gallagher Way on Saturday after the mild snowfall in Chicago. Peering out of the multicolored Infield Express train — one of the many attractions at the ballpark — was like being in a snow globe, according to Shana Benuska, assistant director of marketing for Marquee Development.

“It’s a whole different perspective of the ballpark than you get coming to a Cubs game,” Benuska said. “If you ever want to lift up your mood, watch people’s eyes light up as they walk onto the field and just experience being in the middle of the ballpark. It’s an iconic destination.” 

Related

Sunday is the final day to attend this season’s event, which transforms Wrigley Field into a winter paradise, complete with an ice skating rink, ice bumper cars, carousel, après-ski-style Lodge, games and holiday decorations. While Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville and the 40-foot Ferris wheel are now closed at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., the ballpark will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $5, with extra costs for attractions and food.

A train operator takes people around Saturday during Wintrust Winterland at Wrigley Field.

A train operator takes people around Saturday during Wintrust Winterland at Wrigley Field.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Among the new attractions this year are the Polar Puck Shot and Trim the Tree games, as well as a 25-foot Fun Slide and a ride called The Edge, which swings back and forth and offers “the best view” of the ballpark, according to Benuska.

Matthew Krukowski, 42, of Avondale, said he rode The Edge on an “impulse.”

“It was fun,” said Krukowski, who attended the event with his 4-year-old son and parents who were in town. “We wanted to do something fun during the day. … It’s nice to be on the field-level. My dad had been to Wrigley before, but he’s never been in this part of Wrigley.”

Jackson Krukowski, 4, stomps on snow during Wintrust Winterland at Wrigley Field.

Jackson Krukowski, 4, stomps on snow during Wintrust Winterland at Wrigley Field.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Brynn Bliven, 8, traveled all the way from Iowa with friends and family to attend the event as part of her birthday celebration. Ice skating was at the top of the list for both Bliven and her friend, Reese Zweibohmer, 9, according to Zweibohmer’s mother, Ashley.

“My kid has never been here,” said Ashley Zweibohmer, 41, who is also from Iowa. “She was just amazed when we walked in.”

Related

It was the second trip for the birthday girl and her mother, Paula Bliven, who is 42. “We are huge Cubs fans, and it’s so cool for the kids,” she said. “Last year, when we came, it was the first time my kids had ever been to Wrigley [and] on the stinkin’ field. How lucky can you be? ... Wrigley is mesmerizing for us.”

Another group of tiny tots were also in attendance for a birthday party. They were overheard excitedly chanting the name of one of the classic rides: “Teacups! Teacups! Teacups!”

From left: Mara Felton, 5, Victoria Matallana, 5, and Natalia Roncancio ride the Tilt-A-Whirl for Matallana’s birthday celebration.

From left: Mara Felton, 5, Victoria Matallana, 5, and Natalia Roncancio ride the Tilt-A-Whirl for Matallana’s birthday celebration.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

They ended up riding the Tilt-a-Whirl first, having already conquered the slide and the train, which they loved, according to Natalia Roncancio, 41, of North Center, whose daughter, Victoria Matallana, was celebrating her 5th birthday.

The weather, which started off as a fluffy dusting of snow soon gave way to a wetter environment marked by sleet, but that didn’t seem to phase the kids or Roncancio.

“It’s Chicago,” she said. 

Pryank Srivastava keeps warm in front of a fire pit during Wintrust Winterland.

Pryank Srivastava keeps warm in front of a fire pit during Wintrust Winterland.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: My childish husband reacts to disagreements with the silent treatment
Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024
Aliens, monsters dominate Berwyn mural, but what’s with the chicken wing shooting a laser?
Stanley Cups — why are they so incredibly popular?
Actor David Soul, star of TV’s ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ dies at 80
More magic shows and venues materialize in Chicago for fans of the art of illusion
The Latest
Connor Bedard was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Blackhawks
Disaster strikes Blackhawks again as Connor Bedard heads to injured reserve with fractured jaw
Nick Foligno was also placed on injured reserve Saturday with a fractured finger (which he picked up fighting Brendan Smith after his hit that injured Bedard on Friday). The Hawks traded for Rem Pitlick and claimed Zach Sanford off waivers to fill out the forward roster.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_118258904.jpg
High School Basketball
Undefeated Maine South show resolve as they outlast Stevenson in win at the Grow the Game Showcase
Maine South (19-0) has made it to January with an unbeaten record. There have been some close calls —a one-point win over Kenwood on Dec. 8 is the closest the Hawks have been to losing — but they have emerged unscathed so far.
By Kyle Williams
 
merlin_118167006.jpg
Bears
Bears put C Lucas Patrick on injured reserve
Patrick was put on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury that limited him in Friday’s practice.
By Patrick Finley
 
In a Monday, March 23, 2020 file photo, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 Max lands at Paine Field near Boeing’s manufacturing facility in Everett, Wash., north of Seattle. U.S. regulators are requiring inspections and possible repairs to engine coverings of all Boeing 737 Max jets.
Business
FAA grounds Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers a blowout
An Alaska Airlines jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff above Oregon late Friday, creating a gaping hole that forced the pilots to make an emergency landing.
By Associated Press
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls have 15 more games until the trade deadline and decisions to make
Zach LaVine’s return on Friday was a thumbs up, especially because the two-time All-Star looked bought into a style of play that was on display in his absence. The best thing LaVine can do now is keep that up as the Feb. 8 trade deadline nears.
By Joe Cowley
 