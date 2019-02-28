Ex-FBI boss Andrew McCabe, James Patterson jump to top of bestsellers list
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Chef” by James Patterson and Max DiLallo (Little, Brown)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “Never Tell” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
4. “Connections in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
5. “Mission Critical” by Mark Greaney (Berkley)
6. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)
7. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
8. “Black Leopard, Red Wolf” by Marlon James (Riverhead)
9. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)
10. “Liar Liar” by James Patterson and Candace Fox (Little, Brown)
11. “Turning Point” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
12. “The Wedding Guest” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)
13. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)
14. “The Vanishing Man” by Charles Finch (Minotaur)
15. “Crucible” by James Rollins (William Morrow)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Threat” by Andrew G. McCabe (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
4. “Brave, Not Perfect” by Reshma Saujani (Currency)
5. “Keto Diet” by Josh Axe (Little, Brown Spark)
6. “Grateful American” by Gary Sinise and Marcus Brotherton (Thomas Nelson)
7. “Feeding You Lies” by Vani Hari (Hay House)
8. “Spearhead” by Adam Makos (Ballantine)
9. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
10. “Dreyer’s English” by Benjamin Dreyer (Random House)
11. “Stress Less, Accomplish More” by Emily Fletcher (William Morrow)
12. “Homebody” by Joanna Gaines (Harper Design)
13. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)
14. “The Theft of America’s Soul” by Phil Robertson (Thomas Nelson)
15. “The First Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)