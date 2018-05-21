Barack, Michelle Obama sign deal with Netflix

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have agreed to produce films and series with Netflix. | Getty

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have signed a multi-year agreement to produce films and series with Netflix, the company announced Monday.

Netflix says the Obamas will produce a diverse mix of content, including the potential for scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features.

The Obamas created Higher Ground Productions as the entity under which they will produce content for Netflix.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” the former president said in a news release.

“That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”