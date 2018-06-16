Beyoncé dropped the album: Everything is Love, joint album with Jay-Z, on Tidal

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during a Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaign rally in Cleveland Nov. 4, 2016 | AP photo

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s highly-anticipated summer album dropped by surprise on Saturday, announced with a new music video.

The power couple, currently on a joint On the Run II tour, are both on each of the 9 tracks on “Everything is Love,” now streaming on Tidal.

The OTR II tour will come through Chicago later this summer on August 10 and 11 at Soldier Field.