Broadway in Chicago adds ‘Once on This Island’ revival, Donna Summer musical

"Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" includes more than 20 hits by the late disco diva. | Matthew Murphy

Filling out a season that already includes the blockbusters “Mean Girls” and “Frozen” and a Britney Spears world premiere, Broadway in Chicago announced Monday that its 2019-20 lineup also will include a Tony-winning revival of “Once on This Island” and Chicago’s first look at “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.”

Ticket packages for the bundle of six musicals — and one play, Tony winner “Oslo” — are now on sale for renewing customers and will be opened up to new subscribers on April 7.

The Caribbean musical “Once on This Island,” by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, returns to town in a new production that won the 2018 Tony Award for best revival. The touring version will play the Cadillac Palace Theatre from Jan. 21 to Feb. 2, 2020.

From Feb. 12 to 23, down Randolph Street at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, disco will reign again in “Donna: The Donna Summer Musical,” a tribute that ran on Broadway for nine months in 2018.

As previously announced, the season will begin with “Oslo,” J.T. Rogers’ speculation of the maneuvering behind the scenes of a 1993 meeting of the Israeli prime minster and the Palestine Liberation Organization chairman. Chicago’s TimeLine Theatre Company is presenting the play Sept. 10-Oct. 20 at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

Three other productions were announced as off-season specials:

• “An Evening With C.S. Lewis Starring David Payne,” a one-man show about the “Chronicles of Narnia” author. Oct. 22-Nov. 3 at the Broadway Playhouse.

• “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas,” an adaptation of the popular holiday film. Dec. 10-15, Cadillac Palace.

• “The Phantom of the Opera,” the Andrew Lloyd Webber warhorse, newly staged. Dec. 18-Jan. 5, Cadillac Palace.

For more subscription information, go to BroadwayInChicago.com or call (312) 977-1717.