‘Frozen’ Broadway stage musical to arrive in Chicago next year

Patti Murin as Anna and John Riddle as Hans in a scene from the Broadway production of Disney's "Frozen." | Photo Copyright Deen Van Meer/Disney

Disney Theatricals on Tuesday announced that the first national touring production of its hit Broadway musical “Frozen” will arrive in Chicago in 2020.

The Tony Award-nominated stage musical, based on the hit movie of the same name, will play an 11-week engagement at the Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph) Oct. 22, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021.

The special effects-laden show, directed by Michael Grandage, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, a book by Jennifer Lee, and choreography by Rob Ashford, features all the familiar characters and songs from the Oscar-winning animated film plus a dozen new songs written specifically for the stage version.

Group tickets only are currently available via Broadway in Chicago at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date. In addition, special VIP ticket packages include prime seating, a commemorative souvenir program and an exclusive merchandise item.