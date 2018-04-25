Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings April 27-May 3, 2018

Peter DeFaria and Anthony Irons in a publicity image for Shattered Globe Theatre’s Chicago premiere of "How to Use a Knife." | Joe Martinez Jr.

Chicago’s stages are alive with vibrant productions. Here are highlights of theater/dance performances and opening nights for April 27-May 3, 2018:

“Birds of a Feather”: Marc Acito’s comedy brings to life the story of the Central Park Zoo’s gay penguins. Previews April 27, opens April 30; to June 17. Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $35-$45; greenhousetheater.org

“Bicycle Day”: Gregory Dodds’ play is a theatrical hallucinogenic adaptation of the events during the day that Dr. Albert Hoffman took the first dose of LSD and then rode his bicycle home trippin’ all the way. Opens April 26; to May 24. The Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont, $14; theannoyance.com

“Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story”: Alan James look at the short, but spectacular, career of the rock ’n’ roll legend; directed by Lily-Anne Brown. Previews begin April 27, opens May 4; to May 26. American Blues Theater at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, $19-$49; americanbluestheater.com

“The Front Page”: The classic comedy set in a 1920s newsroom; directed by Jim Masini. Opens April 27; to May 20. Saint Sebastian Players at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, $20; saintsebastianplayers.org

“How to Use a Knife”: Will Snider’s drama set in the chaotic kitchen of a Wall Street restaurant where past personal and moral issues are exposed; directed by Sandy Shiner. Previews begin April 26, opens April 29; to June 9. Shattered Globe Theatre at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $35; sgttheatre.org

International Voices Festival: Readings of works by playwrights from around the world. Opens May 1; to May 31. Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio, Free; ivpchicago.org

“Jesus Christ Superstar”: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera. Preview April 27, opens April 28; to May 20. Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker, $35-$219; lyricopera.com

Lucky Plush Productions: Two new works “Rink Life” and “Curb Candy” highlight the company’s blend of choreography, dialogue and storytelling. April 26-27. Harris Theater, Millennium Park, 205 E. Randolph, $25-$70; harristheaterchicago.org

“Prometheus Bound”: Aeschylus’s tragedy in a new translation by Nicholas Rudall; directed by Terry McCabe. Previews begin April 27, opens May 5; to June 10 City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, $32; citylit.org

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella”: The Broadway musical with a contemporary take on the classic fairy tale. Opens April 27; to May 6. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $18-$85; broadwayinchicago.com

“Striking Out: A Gay Baseball Musical”: Adam Levin and Ryan Ford’s musical about the first straight baseball player in a world where all professional athletes are gay. Opens April 28; to June 16. The Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont; $20; theannoyance.com

“Suddenly Last Summer”: Tennessee Williams’ drama about a wealthy socialite who goes to extreme measures to silence her niece; directed by Jason Gerace. Previews begin May 2, opens May 8; to June 17. Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, $43, $46; raventheatre.com

“Until the Flood”: Dael Orlandersmith’s one-woman show inspired by the social unrest in Ferguson, Mo., following the shooting of teenager Michael Brown; directed by Neel Keller. Previews begin April 27, opens April 29; to May 13. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $10-$29; goodmantheatre.org

Zephyr Dance: The world premiere of artistic director Michelle Kranicke’s new work “Shadows Across Our Eyes.” Opens April 26; to May 5. SITE/less, 1250 W. Augusta, $15; zephyrdance.com