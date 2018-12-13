‘Dancing with the Stars’ to skip spring season for the first time in 13 years

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater show off their winning style in the finals of "Dancing with the Stars." | ABC

“Dancing with the Stars” is going to put its feet up for a while.

The ABC celebrity dancing competition, which traditionally stages two editions per year, won’t air next the spring, the network confirmed Thursday. It is expected to return in the fall.

“Dancing,” which premiered in the summer of 2005, has produced two seasons per year since 2006, in fall and spring. However, last year’s all-athletes edition was much shorter than usual, running just four weeks.

Country-radio host Bobby Bones, who partnered with pro Sharna Burgess, was the celebrity winner of the most recent contest, Season 27, which ended in November, and will remain the current mirrorball-trophy champion for nearly a year, until the next one is crowned.

“Dancing,” once a top ratings grabber for ABC, experienced a substantial ratings decline in its most recent season. “American Idol,” which returns for a second season on Sundays March 3, will expand to Mondays two weeks later, taking over the customary “DWTS” time slot.

Bill Keveney, USA TODAY

